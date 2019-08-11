HAIM 教人出街點換衫？來看新曲 mv《 Summer Girl 》

有著大姊姊 Este Haim、二姊姊 Danielle Haim 和細妹 Alana Haim 的 pop rock 樂隊 HAIM，2013 年的首張專輯《 Days Are Gone 》可說是平地一聲雷，首首歌都可以跟著唱跟著跳，最緊要是，拍出來的 mv 都很好看。

到前年推出的第五專輯《 Something to Tell You 》，老實說，作品未有超越處女作，但主打曲《 Want You Back 》的「 一 shot 過 」mv，看著三女邊走邊唱，也是一件樂事。

來到 2019 年，HAIM 於日前推出了最新單曲《 Summer Girl 》，看到她們在洛杉磯街道中走著走著，有一 saxophone 手在演奏著，她們就一件一件的衣服脫去，邊在歌聲響起「 I’m your summer girl 」…

Danielle Haim 在 social media 中透露這歌的起源是因為音樂監製兼男友 Ariel Rechtshaid 在為她們製作《 Something to Tell You 》時確診患上睪丸癌一期，Danielle 原為了男友送上點點心意，在 GarageBand 中錄下了一小段她唱的「 I’m your summer girl 」，音樂人 Rostam Batmangli 其後加上了 saxophone 的編曲，HAIM 在聽這個 demo 時覺得旋律和 Lou Reed 的《 Walk on the Wild Side 》，所以加入了低音結他的效果好像是和 Lou Reed 的作品和應一般。

所以在歌詞中，大家會聽到了 Danielle 向 Ariel 作出支持：

Peer around the corner at you

From over my shoulder I need you

I need you to understand

These are the earthquake drills that we ran

Under the freeway overpasses

The tears behind your dark sunglasses

The fears inside your heart as deep as gashes

You walk beside me, not behind me

Feel my unconditional love