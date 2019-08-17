水行俠、The Flash 為保護夏威夷受破壞發聲罷工！

水行俠和 The Flash 又關扭耳仔事？關！當然關，他們為不公義、對自然環境遭受破壞而發聲，那只要有聲，就關扭耳仔事！水行俠演員 Jason Momoa 月初在 Instagram 上就將有一巨型天文望遠鏡—— Thirty Meter Telescope —— 會在他故鄉夏威夷的 Mauna Kea 興建而公開抗議，除了在抗議中說明望遠鏡的興建會如何破壞當地環境、解釋 Mauna Kea 是夏威夷歷史悠久的神聖地方外，Jason 更斷言「 對不起華納兄弟（ 電影公司 ）我不能拍攝《 水行俠 2 》了，因為我要保護我的家鄉！」現在連 The Flash 演員 Ezra Miller 也用行動支持，去到 Mauna Kea 為 Jason 加持！

月初水行俠（ Aquaman ）演員 Jason Momoa 在 Instagram 說要罷工，因為有一個 30公尺望遠鏡（ TMT ）會在 Mauna Kea 興建，Jason 要回到他的家鄉抗議，也引起了網上熱話。Jason 指出工程會嚴重影響夏威夷的自然環境：

Jason 這兩個月來也在 Instagram 分享了他在夏威夷的抗爭運動，得到不少不同國家的人支持，更連和他在《 Justice League 》同場演出、飾演 The Flash 的演員 Ezra Miller（ 嗱，關扭耳仔事啦，Miller 是獨立樂隊 Sons of an Illustrious Father 主腦之一 ）也有到夏威夷支持 Jason！

Jason 也在周五在 YouTube 上傳了《 We Are Mauna Kea 》，希望大家看一看，知道發聲是多麼重要的一回事。

當然，發聲這一回事，也是自由來的