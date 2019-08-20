聽聽《The Matrix Revolution》終回戰 — 配樂內的梵文歌詞

《 The Matrix 》（ 廿二世紀殺人網絡 ）20 周年就過了，但其實這三部曲有太多話題可以研究可以討論，今日先和大家談談在第三集《 The Matrix: Revolution 》中最終 Boss Fight 雨戰時的配樂中採用的梵文歌詞的背後。

先說說《 The Matrix: Revolution 》中，在尾段 Neo 和 Agent Smith 的 boss fight 時響起了的一段氣勢磅礡的音樂：

這首樂章是電影的原聲大碟 OST 中的一首《 Neodämmerung ( Neo's dusk ) 》（ Neodämmerung 在德文指「 the twilight of Neo 」），由作曲家 Don Davis 主理；當中由合唱團唱出的歌聲，均是梵語。在製作過程中，Don Davis 向當時導演華氏兄弟（ The Wachowskis，當然現在成了姊妹 ）提議用一種「 消失了的語言 」（ dead language, extinct language ）去作詞，Wachowskis 最後選擇了用以古印度的梵文（ Sanskrit ）寫成的奧義書（ उपनिषद् ，Upanishads ）中的不同句子組合成曲，歌詞是這樣的：

中英文大意是這樣：

From the unreal (delusion) lead me to the real (truth)

From the darkness lead me to the light

From death lead me to immortality.

從虛幻（妄想）引導我到真實（真相）

從黑暗中引領我走向光明

從死亡引領我到永生。

He who knows both knowledge and action,

with action overcomes death

and with knowledge reaches immortality.

知道知識和行動的人，

行動克服了死亡

並且知識達到了不朽。

In him are woven the sky and the earth

and all the regions of the air,

and in him rest the mind

and all the powers of life.

Know him as the ONE

and leave aside all other words.

He is the bridge of immortality.

在他身上編織著天空和大地

和所有的空氣區域，

在他身上休息

和生命的所有力量。

把他當作一個人

並拋開所有其他的話。

他是不朽的橋樑。

Beyond the senses is the mind,

and beyond the mind is reason, its essence.

Beyond reason is the Spirit in man,

and beyond this is the Spirit of the Universe,

the evolver of all.

超越感官的是思想，

超越思想的是理性，它的本質。

超越理性的是人的靈，

除此之外是宇宙之靈，

就是所有的進化者。

When the five senses and the mind are still,

and reason itself rests in silence,

then begins the Path supreme.

當五感和心靈還在，

而理性本身就在於沉默，

然後開始至尊道路。

And when he is seen in his immanence and transcendence,

then the ties that have bound the heart are unloosenend,

the doubts of the mind vanish,

and the law of Karma works no more.

當他看到他的內在和超越時，

那麼束縛心靈的關係是無關緊要的，

心靈的疑惑消失了，

而因果的法則不再起作用。