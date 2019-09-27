David Hasselhoff 人老心未老 - 翻唱《Open Your Eyes》怒批權貴

67 歲的《 Baywatch 》男星 David Hasselhoff，除了是娛樂八卦雜誌常客，和在《 Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 》客串外，其實都是一位音樂人！他即將推出新專輯《 Open Your Eyes 》雖然是翻唱 80 年代 disco punk 歌曲，但當中有 Lords of the New Church 及 The Jesus and Mary Chain 的名曲，怎樣也要留意一下！

大家可能對 David Hasselhoff 的印象是在 90 年代紅極一時的劇集《 Baywatch 》，但其實他也是一個唱歌人！來，先聽聽他的「新作」，翻唱 80 年代 goth rock 樂隊 The Lords of the New Church 的《 Open Your Eyes 》，批判社會權貴的腐敗：

大家可以聽聽 1982 年的原曲：

Video games train the kids for war

Army chic in high-fashion stores

Law and order's done their job

Prisons filled while the rich still rob

Assassination politics

Violence rules within' our nation's midst

Well ignorance is their power tool

You'll only know what they want you to know

The television cannot lie

Controlling media with smokescreen eyes

Nuclear politicians picture show

The acting's lousy but the blind don't know

Open your eyes

See the lies right in front of you

Open your eyes

See the lies right in front of you

Open your eyes

See the lies right in front of you

Open your eyes