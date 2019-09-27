David Hasselhoff 人老心未老 - 翻唱《Open Your Eyes》怒批權貴

67 歲的《 Baywatch 》男星 David Hasselhoff，除了是娛樂八卦雜誌常客，和在《 Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 》客串外，其實都是一位音樂人！他即將推出新專輯《 Open Your Eyes 》雖然是翻唱 80 年代 disco punk 歌曲，但當中有 Lords of the New Church 及 The Jesus and Mary Chain 的名曲，怎樣也要留意一下！
大家可能對 David Hasselhoff 的印象是在 90 年代紅極一時的劇集《 Baywatch 》，但其實他也是一個唱歌人！來，先聽聽他的「新作」，翻唱 80 年代 goth rock 樂隊 The Lords of the New Church 的《 Open Your Eyes 》，批判社會權貴的腐敗：
大家可以聽聽 1982 年的原曲：
Video games train the kids for war
Army chic in high-fashion stores
Law and order's done their job
Prisons filled while the rich still rob
Assassination politics
Violence rules within' our nation's midst
Well ignorance is their power tool
You'll only know what they want you to know
The television cannot lie
Controlling media with smokescreen eyes
Nuclear politicians picture show
The acting's lousy but the blind don't know
Open your eyes
See the lies right in front of you
Open your eyes
See the lies right in front of you
Open your eyes
See the lies right in front of you
Open your eyes
David Hasselhoff 更在新專輯中收錄了 The Jesus and Mary Chain 的《 Head On 》的翻唱版本，更曾在 YouTube 上輯載了歌曲，但不知為何刪除了，是版權問題？
Anyway，不知大家有沒有印象，1989 年 6 月 David Hasselhoff 推出過一張專輯《 Looking for Freedom 》，當中同名歌曲是講述一個年輕人想擺脫父權枷鎖行出自己的路，更在德國大受歡迎成了歌曲榜 No.1，巧合地，在這個「追求自由」歌曲推出後，不到 5 個月柏林圍牆正式宣告拆除。David Hasselhoff 在 1989 年的除夕晚上應邀到柏林圍牆前唱出《 Looking for Freedom 》，演出也標誌了德國人追求自由的光輝：
兩德統一（ German reunification ）也在演出後十個月正式完成。
難怪，有網民說「對上一次 David Hasselhoff 唱政治色彩的歌，柏林圍牆倒下了！」那今次翻唱批權貴的《 Open Your Eyes 》，又會不會帶來一些新的政治氣候？
嗯，聽完《 Open Your Eyes 》都是不其然要再聽一次《 Guardians' Inferno 》
David Hasselhoff 新專輯《 Open Your Eyes 》
重溫 2009 年的一些專輯 - 10 年前你在哪裡聽這些歌？（上）