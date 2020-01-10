Grimes 新碟誕生前 先與Tesla創辦人研發生BB

Grimes 新碟《Miss Anthropocene》將於2月21日推出，新專輯誕生前，她與男友Tesla創辦人Elon Musk，限量生產一個BB。

Grimes 在個人專頁發佈了兩張孕照：

Grimes開箱《DEATH STRANDING》 見到「BB」母性大發

雖然Grimes沒有參與《Death Stranding》原聲大碟，但同樣收到小島秀夫欣賞，送上尊貴版的遊戲套裝。Grimes試玩完後，形容這是本世紀其中一件最強大的藝術品。

本年度遊戲界最強的話題作《Cyberpunk 2077》，早前亦宣布Grimes也是音樂創作團隊中的一員。

新碟《Miss Anthropocene》將於2020年2月21日推出

早前於11月發布了全新單曲《So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth》，並公布新碟的單目。

Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

1. So heavy I Fell Through The Earth

2. Darkseid (with 潘PAN)

3. Delete Forever

4. Violence (with i_o)

5. 4ÆM

6. New Gods

7. My Name is Dark

8. You'll miss me when I'm not around

9. Before the fever

10. IDORU

Grimes 《Miss Anthropocene》會同時推出黑膠及有色膠版本。(圖片來源：4AD官網)