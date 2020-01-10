Grimes 新碟誕生前 先與Tesla創辦人研發生BB

撰文：熊文浩
最後更新日期：
Grimes 新碟《Miss Anthropocene》將於2月21日推出，新專輯誕生前，她與男友Tesla創辦人Elon Musk，限量生產一個BB。
Grimes 在個人專頁發佈了兩張孕照：
Grimes開箱《DEATH STRANDING》 見到「BB」母性大發
雖然Grimes沒有參與《Death Stranding》原聲大碟，但同樣收到小島秀夫欣賞，送上尊貴版的遊戲套裝。Grimes試玩完後，形容這是本世紀其中一件最強大的藝術品。
本年度遊戲界最強的話題作《Cyberpunk 2077》，早前亦宣布Grimes也是音樂創作團隊中的一員。
新碟《Miss Anthropocene》將於2020年2月21日推出
早前於11月發布了全新單曲《So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth》，並公布新碟的單目。
Grimes - Miss Anthropocene
1. So heavy I Fell Through The Earth
2. Darkseid (with 潘PAN)
3. Delete Forever
4. Violence (with i_o)
5. 4ÆM
6. New Gods
7. My Name is Dark
8. You'll miss me when I'm not around
9. Before the fever
10. IDORU
Grimes 《Miss Anthropocene》會同時推出黑膠及有色膠版本。(圖片來源：4AD官網)
Grimes 新碟的造型以 Alien Art 加上 Computer Art 的風格展現。