Rob Zombie 新單曲先聽！全新專輯明年面世

2020 年差不多完結，相信這一年沒有誰會過得特別好，大家仍可以有飽肚三餐、有時間出外呼吸空氣做運動也已經要好好感恩了... 可以聽到新歌也一樣，請好好感恩 Rob Zombie 在這時候仍有新歌發布！

《The Triumph of King Freak》剛在日前推出，也是為他相隔五年的第七張專輯《The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy》作熱身。

這支單曲也有推出 7 吋彩色 vinyl，名為《The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)》，內有 B-side 歌曲《The Serenity of Witches》。

新專輯由 ZEUSS 監製，將於明年 3 月 12 日推出，《The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy》有共 17 首歌曲：

1) Expanding the Head of Zed

2) The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

3) The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

4) Hovering Over the Dull Earth

5) Shadow of the Cemetery Man

6) A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

7) 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

8) The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

9) The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10) The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11) Shower of Stones

12) Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13) Boom-Boom-Boom

14) What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15) Get Loose

16) The Serenity of Witches

17) Crow Killer Blues

Rob Zombie 對上一次有推出作品，已是 2018 年的《ASTRO-CREEP: 2000 LIVE》現場專輯。完整專輯則已是 2016 年的《The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser》。

