【英女王首個Instagram Post】人老心不老　親自發帖撐科技發展

自從社交媒體Instagram興起以來，不少年輕人都有「相機食先」的打卡習慣。
年屆92歲、已為曾祖母的英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）周四（7日）也加入其中，在英國王室的官方Instagram帳戶發布她的首篇Instagram帖文，究竟她發布了甚麼相片，又在帖文寫上甚麼？
英女王玩Instagram：王室的IG帳號由2013年成立至今，有不少關於英女王的相片，惟帖文內容卻並非出自英女王手筆。（theroyalfamily）
英女王周四（7日）參觀倫敦科學博物館，隨後在皇室Instagram帳號「theroyalfamily」以署名「Elizabeth R.」發布她的首個帖文，並分享一封有175年歷史的信件相片。
這封信是被譽為電腦先驅的巴貝奇（Charles Babbage），寫予維多利亞女王及王夫阿爾伯特親王（Prince Albert）的親筆信，告訴二人成功發明「分析機」。
英女王帖文開首與一般青春少女無異，她寫到：「我今天參觀科學博物館時，發現皇家檔案館一封寫於1843年、寫予我曾曾祖父阿爾伯特親王的信件。」
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
英女王在帖文中分享在博物館的所見所聞，並在尾段指：「我認為很適合在科學博物館發布這篇Instagram帖文，該博物館長期以來一直倡導科技、創新並鼓勵下一代發明家。」言詞中盡顯她對科技發展的感受。
英國王室的「theroyalfamily」官方帳戶在2013年成立，旨在分享王室家庭的形象、生活、工作，慶祝活動及紀念活動，並與世界各地的粉絲互動。目前為止，該帳戶已擁有460萬粉絲。
英女王一直走在潮流尖端，不時嘗試新科技：她2014年在Twitter發布自己首條帖文，在1997年她已推出首個英國君主網站。「事頭婆」更早在1976年發送她的首封電郵，相信比你和我都要早。
英女王IG：「theroyalfamily」更在限時動態分享英女王參觀的相片。（theroyalfamily）
