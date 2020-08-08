國際貓日前夕　英國外交部首席捕鼠大臣Palmerston宣布退休

8月8日是國際貓日（International Cat Day），英國外交部首席捕鼠大臣帕默斯頓（Palmerston）的Twitter帳戶8月7日推文宣布牠退休。

帕默斯頓在外交部生活了4年半後，其Twitter帳戶發布一封牠「寫」給外交部常務次官麥克唐納（Simon McDonald）的一封信，內文提及牠很享受爬樹，也喜歡在鄉下新家附近的田野漫步。

信中指，牠發現遠離前線的生活放鬆、安靜和輕鬆，想「遠離眾人矚目」，花更多時間放鬆。

