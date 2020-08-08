國際貓日前夕　英國外交部首席捕鼠大臣Palmerston宣布退休

撰文：洪怡霖
最後更新日期：
8月8日是國際貓日（International Cat Day），英國外交部首席捕鼠大臣帕默斯頓（Palmerston）的Twitter帳戶8月7日推文宣布牠退休。
↓↓↓ 英國外交部推文稱會十分想念帕默斯頓：
At the end of August this year, the Foreign Office’s one and only @diplomog will be standing down in his post as Chief Mouser to begin a new life as a country cat.— Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) August 7, 2020
We'll all miss him paw-fully, but wish him a purr-fect retirement 😺 pic.twitter.com/v5lZurqHE7
帕默斯頓在外交部生活了4年半後，其Twitter帳戶發布一封牠「寫」給外交部常務次官麥克唐納（Simon McDonald）的一封信，內文提及牠很享受爬樹，也喜歡在鄉下新家附近的田野漫步。
↓↓↓ 想認識其他「政壇名貓」，請點擊放大觀看：
+2
信中指，牠發現遠離前線的生活放鬆、安靜和輕鬆，想「遠離眾人矚目」，花更多時間放鬆。