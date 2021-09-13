【VMA2021】Justin Bieber回歸掃大獎成大贏家　Olivia奪年度新人

年度樂壇盛事「2021 MTV音樂錄影帶頒獎禮」（MTV VMA 2021）香港時間9月13日早上在紐約舉行，焦點就落在闊別VMA 6年終於回歸的Justin Bieber身上。在上月宣佈提名名單時，Justin Bieber已經多得7獎提名。而在正式頒獎典禮中，他勇奪「年度歌手」及憑《Peaches》奪得「最佳流行歌曲」，成為大贏家。

Justin Bieber與Kid LAROI合唱《Stay》，兩人從高空吊威也降落台上的山峰裝置，全場歌手、嘉賓及入場粉絲立即興奮的企起身拍手歡呼，其後他獨唱《Ghost》。在獲頒獎項時，Justin換上啡色西裝外套，致詞時表示：「音樂是非常棒的媒介，讓我們同其他人接觸，團結一致。」

+ 4

另外，18歲新人Olivia Rodrigo亦奪得三個獎項，包括「年度新人」、「年度歌曲」（《Drivers License》）及「年度突破表演」。她在台上表示奪得獎項非常瘋狂：「我要將這個獎項獻給所有在睡房地下寫歌的女孩。」

得獎名單如下：

年度最佳音樂錄影帶（Video of the Year）

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

年度歌手（Artist of the Year）

Justin Bieber

年度歌曲（Song of the Year）

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

最佳新人（Best New Artist）

Olivia Rodrigo

年度最佳PUSH演出（Push Performance of the Year）

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

最佳組合音樂錄影帶（Best Collaboration）

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

最佳流行音樂錄影帶（Best Pop）

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”

最佳嘻哈音樂錄影帶（Best Hip-Hop）

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise”

最佳搖滾音樂錄影帶（Best Rock）

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

最佳另類音樂錄影帶（Best Alternative）

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend”

最佳拉丁音樂錄影帶（Best Latin）

Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

最佳R&B音樂錄影帶（Best R&B）

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

最佳韓流音樂錄影帶（Best K-pop）

BTS – “Butter”

最具正能量音樂錄影帶（Video For Good）

Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

最佳導演（Best Direction）

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”_Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

最佳攝影（Best Cinematography）

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” -Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

最佳藝術指導（Best Art Direction）

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

最佳編舞（Best Choreography）

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records