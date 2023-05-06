警國安處扣押「國殤之柱」作證物　捷克港人組織發起網上請願譴責

警務處國家安全處昨日（5日）持法庭手令，在元朗區檢走原本存放在港大嘉道理中心的雕塑「國殤之柱」，作為調查一宗涉及「煽動他人顛覆國家政權罪」的證物。創作者高志活（Jens Galschiøt）批評相關行動令人無法接受；捷克港人組織「我地（Ngo Dei）」則發出新聞稿譴責警方行動，並促當局尊重藝術自由，立即歸還「國殤之柱」；同時在網上發起聯署請願，籲國際社會向港府施壓，保護香港市民的權利和自由。



+ 10

「我地（Ngo Dei）」表示，扣押「國殤之柱」 引起人權組織及藝術界的憤慨，該雕塑自1997年起在港大校園豎立，象徵民主和人權，不明白扣押該雕塑如何能夠成為國安法的證據；創作者高志活事前更從未獲得諮詢或通知。

該組織對警方行動予以譴責，指今次事件是對人權和藝術自由的明顯侵犯，促當局尊重藝術自由，立即歸還「國殤之柱」。「我地（Ngo Dei）」同時在網上發起聯署請願，籲國際社會聯合譴責相關行動，向香港政府施壓，保護其公民的權利和自由。

創作者高志活（Jens Galschiøt）昨日（５日）批評相關行動令人無法接受（outrageous）。

「我地（Ngo Dei）」新聞稿全文：



Hong Kong National Security Police Seize "Pillar of Shame" Sculpture Commemorating Victims of Tiananmen Square Massacre

[HONG KONG, May 5th, 2023] - The Hong Kong national security police have seized a sculpture created to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in connection with a subversion investigation. The sculpture, known as the "Pillar of Shame," was confiscated from the Kadoorie Centre in Yuen Long, an agricultural research facility run by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), on Friday.

The seizure of the "Pillar of Shame" has sparked outrage from human rights groups and the artistic community. The sculpture was created by Danish artist Jens Galschiot and erected on the campus of HKU in 1997 as a symbol of democracy and human rights, and as a tribute to the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The sculpture has since become an important landmark for activists and pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

According to a source familiar with the case, the police used a subversion investigation as a pretext to seize the sculpture, raising serious questions about the state of artistic freedom in Hong Kong. The seizure of the sculpture has been condemned by NGO DEI (我地), which has called for the immediate return of the "Pillar of Shame" and for the Hong Kong authorities to respect artistic freedom.

Jens Galschiot has expressed his deep concern and outrage over the seizure of his sculpture, stating that he was not consulted or informed about its removal. Galschiot has also pointed out that the sculpture was placed in Hong Kong before it was handed over by the British, and that he cannot see how it could be used as evidence under the national security law.

The seizure of the "Pillar of Shame" is a blatant violation of human rights and artistic freedom, and the international community must join in condemning this action and pressuring the Hong Kong government to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens.