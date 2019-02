《權力遊戲》女演員們紋身 標誌著女性在權力遊戲中扮演的角色

It's just a quote from last season... Everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral that I like to live by.

Emilia Clarke——Daenerys Targaryen 名號很長的龍女

這個角色乍聽之下就知大有來頭,名號長過孫悟空:「Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targarven. the First of Her Name、the Unburnt、Queen of Meereen、Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men、Lord of the Seven Kingdoms、Protector of the Realm、Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons」。