英文工作紙｜免費下載小學Grammar練習　附答案給家長輕鬆批改

Possessives新冠肺炎第四波疫情來襲，全港學生在2021年繼續停止面授課堂，很多家長都擔心小朋友的學業倒退。學生在家不等於無所事事，更可以勵精圖治！今次我們搜羅了不同範疇和能力的英文工作紙，讓學生在2021年仍然緊抱一顆學習的心。
Adjectives
Adverbs
Adverbs of frequency
Articles
Comparatives and superlatives
Going to - plans
Have got
Imperatives
Infinitives
Like + ing
Like and don't like
Modals - 'can' and 'can't'
Modals - 'could' and 'couldn't'
Modals - 'must' and 'mustn't'
Much and many
Nouns - countable and uncountable
Past simple - questions
Past simple - sentences
Past simple - verb 'to be'
Possessives
Prepositions of place
Prepositions of time
Present continuous - future arrangements
Present perfect - experiences
Present simple - verb 'to be'
Present simple and present continuous
Pronouns
This, that, these, those
Too big, too small
Will - future predictions