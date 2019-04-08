【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】雲浩影：我為愛我的人唱歌

【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】進入複賽階段，34強參賽單位經已誕生！他們將會與18個大專校園冠軍，一起爭奪決賽資格，踏上麥花臣的舞台！以下為複賽參賽者【27】雲浩影自我介紹。

龔嘉盛 攝

雲浩影 Wan Ho Ying （21歲） 學校： 香港城市大學 (CityU) 科目：Public policy 年級：Year 4

I get to perform on stage, I get to sing for people who love me

“You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.” I know right, it's so cliche. I know It sounds stupid when you hear people saying “I wanna be a singer”, but this dream isn't so unreachable anymore.

I get to perform on stage, I get to sing for people who love me. Whenever I feel like I just can’t make it, I always remember that they are so proud of me. Please vote for me, vote for that unfinished dreams of yours.

複賽詳情 日期：2019年4月27日（星期六） 地點：赤柱廣場