【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】雲浩影：我為愛我的人唱歌

開罐
撰文：
最後更新日期：

【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】進入複賽階段，34強參賽單位經已誕生！他們將會與18個大專校園冠軍，一起爭奪決賽資格，踏上麥花臣的舞台！以下為複賽參賽者【27】雲浩影自我介紹。

龔嘉盛 攝

雲浩影 Wan Ho Ying （21歲）

學校： 香港城市大學 (CityU)

科目：Public policy

年級：Year 4

I get to perform on stage, I get to sing for people who love me

“You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.” I know right, it's so cliche. I know It sounds stupid when you hear people saying “I wanna be a singer”, but this dream isn't so unreachable anymore.

I get to perform on stage, I get to sing for people who love me. Whenever I feel like I just can’t make it, I always remember that they are so proud of me. Please vote for me, vote for that unfinished dreams of yours.

複賽詳情

日期：2019年4月27日（星期六）

地點：赤柱廣場

決賽詳情

日期：2019年6月26日（星期三）

地點：旺角麥花臣場館

＊密切留意決賽購票詳情＊

