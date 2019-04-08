【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】羅安娜：音樂陪我度過好與壞

【香港01 X ICMA大專聯校歌唱比賽】進入複賽階段，34強參賽單位經已誕生！他們將會與18個大專校園冠軍，一起爭奪決賽資格，踏上麥花臣的舞台！以下為複賽參賽者【15】羅安娜自我介紹。

龔嘉盛 攝

羅安娜 Ana Maria Da Roza （22歲） 學校： 香港理工大學 (PolyU) 科目：Tourism Management 年級：Year 3

Through good to bad times, a means of sharing joy with friends, a soothing sense to myself, and the power of instruments and one’s words to heal one’s soul.

+ 5 + 4 + 3

My earliest memory includes gatherings, my cousins, friends and lots of yelling - singing at that time. Soon dancing, clapping and singing with Barney and Friends. Later, fan-girling over Troy Bolton's memorable lyrics from High School Musical 1-3 songs. Sharing, joyfulness and cheerful singing has always been a part of me.



Singing, to be precise music has always had a soft spot on me. Through good to bad times, a means of sharing joy with friends, a soothing sense to myself, and the power of instruments and one's words to heal one's soul. It is the best I can describe singing is to me.



As much as music is revealing, channels one's emotions out, i feel its unjust to bottle it within a room. Being on stage, in a singing competition, unveils that selfish enjoyment with music and lets me express myself and share the value music has on me with an audience. It is also the friendship of like minded people that this platform brings and that is the core reason why I joined ICMA. Singing contest to me is never about winning or losing as it's completely objective. Nevertheless, being able to get to know people who share the same passion as you is something that draws me to it. I adore people who immerse and strive for their dreams in this art form and the passion that influences people around us.



The encouragement and support of all the beautiful angels around me, that is my family and friends has lead me to this stage. I hope that I could be influential and give people hope through my singing and make my family and friends proud. Sometimes you might be trapped by your own demons. Despite that, always look up and believe, as Buddy Mike sings “There's a light in every hollow” and that's what keeps me going.

複賽詳情 日期：2019年4月27日（星期六） 地點：赤柱廣場