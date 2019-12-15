美加州沙灘海鷗狂食「陰莖魚」　中醫稱「海腸」有壯陽功效

美國加州近日發生大批外型狀似男性生殖器的生物被沖上海灘，一位攝影師特地拍照上網搜尋，又找專家求證，才知道這是「單環刺螠」（Urechis caupo），又稱「陰莖魚」（penis fish）或「海腸」。
VICE報道，攝影師福特（David Ford）6日到舊金山灣區的德克斯海灘（Drakes Beach）散步，發現數百隻海鷗正在大吃特吃，仔細一看才吃驚地發現，沙灘滿滿都是頂部有着像乳頭的小突出物、長度約15公分的粉紅色生物，活脫脫是成千上萬根男性生殖器被沖上岸。
View this post on Instagram
SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)
↓↓↓想看更多「陰莖魚」照片，請點擊放大觀看：
「我沒料到會在地上看到如此怪奇的生物，」福特告訴記者：「我不知道那是什麼，但牠們綿延約3公里。我走了約半個小時，看到牠們散落在沙灘各處，引來成群結隊的海鷗覓食，飽滯到幾乎站不起來。」
根據福特觀察，這些生物有四分之一還活着，其他都已經沒命了，散發出死掉的海中生物味道（dead sea-creature smell）。
福特拍照後上網搜尋，也向專家求證，才知道這一堆堆「老二蟲」（cock swarm）應是單環刺螠（Urechis caupo）。生物學家指單環刺螠靠着獨特外型，可完全適應地下生活。牠們在沙灘或泥灘挖出「U」型洞穴也能供其他生物使用，因此又被稱為「胖旅館老闆蟲」（Fat Innkeeper Worms）。
媒體指出，單環刺螠在日韓和中國等東亞國家被視為佳餚，煮熟或生吃皆可，也被認為有藥用價值。新華網就引述中醫認為，單環刺螠有壯陽固精和溫補肝腎的作用，特別適合男性食用。
延伸閱讀：
【本文獲「聯合新聞網」授權轉載。】