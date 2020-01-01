【2020元旦】英國哈里王子發放與兒子阿奇甜爆合照賀新年

踏入新一年，英國哈里王子（Prince Harry）也不忘帶同年僅7個月大的兒子阿奇（Archie Mountbatten-Windsor）向大家祝賀新年快樂，薩塞克斯王室（Sussex Royal）1月1日在Instagram發放哈里王子的父子合照，只見阿奇戴上可愛冷帽，哈里王子則一邊深情望向兒子，一邊露出甜笑。

英國王室發放哈里王子與阿奇的合照（Instagram@sussexroyal）

🔻更多哈里王子一家的照片🔻

哈里王子與妻子梅根（Meghan, Duchess of Sussex）透過帖文表示，祝賀大家有一個愉快的新年，並感謝民眾對他一家持續的支持，他稱，希望每一個人在2020年都健康與快樂。

英國王室並在帖文內加入影片，回顧哈里王子一家在2019年的活動，包括出訪南非等。

在早前的聖誕節前夕，王室也有公開哈里王子一家的新合照，祝賀眾人聖誕快樂。

2019年5月6日出生的阿奇是英國王室第7順位的繼承人，排在他前面的6位分別是英國王儲查理斯、威廉王子、喬治小王子、夏洛特小公主、路易小王子及哈里王子。

