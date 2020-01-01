【2020元旦】英國哈里王子發放與兒子阿奇甜爆合照賀新年

踏入新一年，英國哈里王子（Prince Harry）也不忘帶同年僅7個月大的兒子阿奇（Archie Mountbatten-Windsor）向大家祝賀新年快樂，薩塞克斯王室（Sussex Royal）1月1日在Instagram發放哈里王子的父子合照，只見阿奇戴上可愛冷帽，哈里王子則一邊深情望向兒子，一邊露出甜笑。
英國王室發放哈里王子與阿奇的合照（Instagram@sussexroyal）
🔻更多哈里王子一家的照片🔻
哈里王子與妻子梅根（Meghan, Duchess of Sussex）透過帖文表示，祝賀大家有一個愉快的新年，並感謝民眾對他一家持續的支持，他稱，希望每一個人在2020年都健康與快樂。
英國王室並在帖文內加入影片，回顧哈里王子一家在2019年的活動，包括出訪南非等。
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
在早前的聖誕節前夕，王室也有公開哈里王子一家的新合照，祝賀眾人聖誕快樂。
2019年5月6日出生的阿奇是英國王室第7順位的繼承人，排在他前面的6位分別是英國王儲查理斯、威廉王子、喬治小王子、夏洛特小公主、路易小王子及哈里王子。
