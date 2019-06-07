【中美女主播激辯】再次邀請劉欣　霍士女主播：準備好第二輪嗎？

中國國際電視臺（CGTN）女主播劉欣與美國霍士（FOX）新聞主播列根（Trish Regan）的公開辯論引為一時佳話。事後劉欣及列根都在Twitter上發文互相道謝。
列根當地時間周四（6日）下午在再發文，直接向劉欣表示「嘿，準備好第二輪嗎？」
事實上，在公開辯論翌日，列根就已在Twitter上發文稱非常願意邀請劉欣再次參加節目，劉欣亦回覆表示期待另一場對話。今次列根就直截了當稱，如果劉欣已經準備好，她很期待繼續聽到與中國貿易有關的各方意見，又稱讚劉欣深思熟慮、尊重討論。
Hi Xin, are you up for Round 2?— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) 2019年6月7日
If so, I look forward to it—and to continue hearing all sides on #ChinaTrade (Spoiler alert to twitter universe: I’m a proponent of thoughtful, respectful discussion—and Liu Xin @thepointwithlx is too!) https://t.co/4Lw5Npg6Nn
列根續指，並非所有電視節目上的內容都必須是一場「戰鬥」，「當談到國際問題時，對話與討論是尋找前進道路的重要部分」，並期待劉欣的答覆。
And, once again, to clarify to the twitter universe: not everything on TV has to be a “fight”... when it comes to international issues, dialogue & discussion are a VERY important part of finding a path forward. @thepointwithlx was a thoughtful guest—& I look forward to her return https://t.co/oDd7upoAsc— Trish Regan (@trish_regan) 2019年6月7日
劉欣上月底與列根在後者主持的電視節目中公開辯論，雖然時間只有短短十多分鐘，但已有觸及知識產權、關稅、中國經濟體制等重要議題。二人當時氣氛和諧，未有如外界預料般出現針鋒相對的畫面。
