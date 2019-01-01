倫敦自助倉庫除夕夜起火　逾百消防員撲救

英國倫敦南部克羅伊登（Croydon）周一（12月31日）有自助倉庫發生大火，暫無傷亡報告。

事發於當地時間周一晚上約7時50分， 當局派出20架消防車抵達位於克羅伊登珀利灣（Purley Way）的倉庫，多達120名消防員參與救火行動。

倫敦消防局在Twitter推文，形容倉庫在火災中冒出大量濃煙，提醒附近居民應該關閉門窗。蘭貝斯（Lambeth）消防處管理層瓊斯（Jason Jones）表示，「消防隊伍整晚都會留守現場。」

他續指，大火發生時自助倉庫無人，亦未有傷亡報告。火警原因未明。

（倫敦消防局）

