【中美貿易戰】副部長級磋商結束　料周四早上公布結果

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

中美副部長級官員周三（9日）完成新一輪貿易磋商，中國官媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進在社交網站發文表示，中美雙方將在周四（10日）早上同步公布談判結果。

胡錫進在個人Twitter發文，他引述消息表示這輪貿易談判雖然艱苦，但算在愉快和坦誠的氣氛下進行。他稱因為美方代表團正在回國途中，故雙方目前都未有公布結果，雙方都將在周四（10日）早上同步公布談判結果。

中美貿易戰仍然持續，兩國副部長級官員舉行新一輪貿易談判，原定周一至周二（1月7日至8日）舉行，後來再「加時作賽」，延長至周三（9日）。

中國外交部發言人陸慷周三（9日）在例行記者會上確認中美貿易磋商已經結束，並指官方稍後會發布相關消息。

（綜合報道）

