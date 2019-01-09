【中美貿易戰】副部長級磋商結束　料周四早上公布結果

撰文：成依華
最後更新日期：
中美副部長級官員周三（9日）完成新一輪貿易磋商，中國官媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進在社交網站發文表示，中美雙方將在周四（10日）早上同步公布談判結果。
胡錫進在個人Twitter發文，他引述消息表示這輪貿易談判雖然艱苦，但算在愉快和坦誠的氣氛下進行。他稱因為美方代表團正在回國途中，故雙方目前都未有公布結果，雙方都將在周四（10日）早上同步公布談判結果。
From what I know, the trade talks, though arduous, were conducted in a pleasant and candid atmosphere. Neither side has made the briefing, because the US delegation is on the plane now. The two sides will release message at the same time on Thursday morning Beijing time.— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) January 9, 2019
中美貿易戰仍然持續，兩國副部長級官員舉行新一輪貿易談判，原定周一至周二（1月7日至8日）舉行，後來再「加時作賽」，延長至周三（9日）。
中國外交部發言人陸慷周三（9日）在例行記者會上確認中美貿易磋商已經結束，並指官方稍後會發布相關消息。
（綜合報道）