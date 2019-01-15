澳洲總理出訪瓦努阿圖與斐濟　維繫太平洋島國邦交

澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）周三（16日）出發，前往太平洋島國瓦努阿圖（Vanuatu）與斐濟（Fiji）。莫里森表示，此行會顯示出澳洲對太平洋島國的「承諾」，又指會把各方關係提升到一個新水平。
中國近年積極投資太平洋島國，引發中國與西方的影響力之爭，尤其是澳洲。
莫里森計劃周三前往瓦努阿圖，隨後再訪斐濟。這將是30多年來首位出訪瓦努阿圖的澳洲總理，也是歷來首次有該國總理到訪斐濟。
澳洲國際發展和太平洋事務助理部長拉斯頓（Anne Ruston）稱，此次外訪會「專注於我們的安全、經濟與文化合作關係」。
斐濟總理姆拜尼馬拉馬（Frank Bainimarama）在Twitter上發文表示歡迎，「去年（2018年）10月與澳洲總理在悉尼的會面相當愉快，我期望本周能在斐濟再次見到他。」
It was a pleasure meeting Australian Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP last October in Sydney, and I look forward to seeing him again here in Fiji this week. As the first-ever bilateral visit by an Aussie PM, this will mark an historic step up in our diplomatic relationship. 🇫🇯🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/zPJUKVvYlc— Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) 2019年1月15日
莫里森隨後轉發其Twitter並作出回應，他表示同樣期待。莫里森指，期待本周再次見到朋友姆拜尼馬拉馬和薩爾維（瓦努阿圖總理，Charlot Salwai），他稱會顯示出澳洲對太平洋「家庭」的承諾，又指這次歷史性的訪問，會把各方關係提升到一個新水平。
Looking forward to seeing my friends PM Bainimarama and PM Salwai again this week to show depth of Australia’s commitment to our Pacific family. Historic visits, will take relationships to a new level. https://t.co/qGsEbkSVIy— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 2019年1月15日
（綜合報道）