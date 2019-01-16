【英國脫歐】歐盟：協議被否決感遺憾　要求英國盡快澄清立場

撰文：張子傑
英國脫歐協議周二（15日）正式表決，結果大敗而回，歐盟委員會主席容克（Jean-Claude Juncker）隨即發表聲明，指對有關結果感到遺憾，並指英國距離正式脫歐限期3月29日已經時間無多，因此要求對方需要盡快澄清立場。
比利時首相米歇爾（Charles Michel）亦於Twitter留言，指大家都不希望見到這個結果，但認為歐盟仍需準備面對英國硬脫歐情況。不過歐洲理事會主席圖斯克（Donald Tusk）則表示：「如果無法達成協議，甚至無人想要協議，誰會有勇氣指出唯一的正面方法？」，暗示英國應該考慮繼續留歐。
I take note with regret of the outcome of the vote in the @HouseofCommons this evening. I urge the #UK to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up #Brexit https://t.co/SMmps5kexn— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) 2019年1月15日