特朗普：押後發表國情咨文　直至政府重開

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）當地時間周三（23日）晚上在Twitter發帖文，稱將推遲發表國情咨文，直至聯邦政府局部停擺結束。

他又批評民主黨的眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）取消邀請總統到國會發表國情咨文演說。

特朗普表示，在國會發表國情咨文是傳統和歷史，也對眾議院非常重要，稱他不會另覓場地演說。他更稱，希望在不久將來就可以發表「偉大」的國情咨文演說。早前有消息指，特朗普預備了兩個版本的國情咨文，分別用於眾院或華府以外的政治集會上。

特朗普批評指，佩洛西拒絕邀請他在國會發表國情咨文演說。他稱，佩洛西是因為華府停擺而改變心意，撤回邀請，「這是她（佩洛西）的特權」。

佩洛西周三致函特朗普，正式拒絕對方1月29日到國會發表國情咨文的要求，直至政府完全重新運作。

