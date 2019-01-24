特朗普：押後發表國情咨文　直至政府重開

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）當地時間周三（23日）晚上在Twitter發帖文，稱將推遲發表國情咨文，直至聯邦政府局部停擺結束。
他又批評民主黨的眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）取消邀請總統到國會發表國情咨文演說。
特朗普表示，在國會發表國情咨文是傳統和歷史，也對眾議院非常重要，稱他不會另覓場地演說。他更稱，希望在不久將來就可以發表「偉大」的國情咨文演說。早前有消息指，特朗普預備了兩個版本的國情咨文，分別用於眾院或華府以外的政治集會上。
特朗普批評指，佩洛西拒絕邀請他在國會發表國情咨文演說。他稱，佩洛西是因為華府停擺而改變心意，撤回邀請，「這是她（佩洛西）的特權」。
佩洛西周三致函特朗普，正式拒絕對方1月29日到國會發表國情咨文的要求，直至政府完全重新運作。
As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月24日
....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月24日
（路透社）