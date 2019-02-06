特朗普發表國情咨文前夕　Twitter推文「炮轟」民主黨

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在美國時間周二（5日）晚上9時（香港時間6日早上10時）發表任內第二份國情咨文演說，主題為「選擇偉大」及「團結」。它將聚焦在美墨邊境圍牆、特朗普與朝鮮領袖金正恩會面、醫療、基建以及中美貿易談判等五大課題。

他在發表國情咨文前，出言攻擊屬民主黨的參議院少數派舒默（Chuck Schumer）。

舒默周二指稱，特朗普在國情咨文中談團結，「卻在一年間用964人來分化我們」。他指特朗普顯然偽善。

他的言論觸發特朗普在Twitter推文反擊，指舒默根本未看過演說內容。他又指出，舒默不開心，因民主黨花了錢卻無法成為參議院多數派。

特朗普在前一則推文中談及美墨邊境問題：「極多人從墨西哥來想塞滿我們的邊界。我們已加派軍人。有需要的話我會在那兒設置一道『人牆』。如我們需要一道真的牆，這不會是一件在大肆宣傳後卻不做的事。」

