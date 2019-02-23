【中美貿易談判】美國農業部長：華同意增購1000萬噸大豆

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周五（22日）在橢圓形辦公室（Oval Office）會晤包括副總理劉鶴在內的中國代表團。美國農業部長珀杜（Sonny Perdue）會後宣布，中國承諾再向美國購買1000萬噸大豆。他相信，好消息會陸續到來。

珀杜在Twitter表示談判有突破，「在今天的橢圓形辦公室會面中，中國承諾增購1000萬噸美國大豆。 」

他在推文中向特朗普致敬，指戰略正發揮作用，感受到中國的誠意。他表示，跡象顯示會有更多好消息。

【中美貿易戰】劉鶴提出延長談判兩天　美國羅列5種成果
【中美貿易談判】特朗普不喜「諒解備忘錄」　稱協議達成才是正事
【中美貿易戰】終點可能在望　特朗普：擬3月底海湖莊園晤習近平
【中美貿易談判】特朗普：將跟司法部討論是否撤控華為
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。