【中美貿易談判】美國農業部長：華同意增購1000萬噸大豆

撰文：洪怡霖
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周五（22日）在橢圓形辦公室（Oval Office）會晤包括副總理劉鶴在內的中國代表團。美國農業部長珀杜（Sonny Perdue）會後宣布，中國承諾再向美國購買1000萬噸大豆。他相信，好消息會陸續到來。
珀杜在Twitter表示談判有突破，「在今天的橢圓形辦公室會面中，中國承諾增購1000萬噸美國大豆。 」
他在推文中向特朗普致敬，指戰略正發揮作用，感受到中國的誠意。他表示，跡象顯示會有更多好消息。
BREAKING: In Oval Office meeting today, the Chinese committed to buy an additional 10 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans. Hats off to @POTUS for bringing China to the table. Strategy is working. Show of good faith by the Chinese. Also indications of more good news to come.— Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) February 22, 2019