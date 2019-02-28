美朝峰會大變動　白宮：午餐取消　簽約儀式不確定是否舉行

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美朝峰會出現重大變動，周四（28日）早上至中午後，會談都在良好氣氛中進行，然而原定下午1時舉行的午餐會遲遲未開始。有記者後來傳出消息，稱午餐會或簽約儀式可能取消。美國白宮後來證實午餐取消，但沒說簽約儀式會否舉行。

《華盛頓郵報》記者中村（David Nakamura）在Twitter推文，稱河內峰會日程有變。

美國白宮發言人桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）表示，美朝峰會將在往後30至45分鐘內做總結，然後總統特朗普會返回他下榻的JW萬豪酒店。

她說，特朗普的記者會將提前2小時，在當地時間下午2時（香港時間下午3時）舉行。

David Nakamura表示，不知道簽約儀式是否取消。桑德斯表示亦拒絕確認簽約儀式是否取消。

▲David Nakamura在Twitter上推文，稱與會代表從沒在酒店的宴會廳出現，指它是孤獨的宴會廳。

中村之前已在另一條推文中寫道，特朗普之前說過「不急」（no rush）以及協議最終會達成。他認為這看來不太樂觀。

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。