美朝峰會大變動　白宮：午餐取消　簽約儀式不確定是否舉行

美朝峰會出現重大變動，周四（28日）早上至中午後，會談都在良好氣氛中進行，然而原定下午1時舉行的午餐會遲遲未開始。有記者後來傳出消息，稱午餐會或簽約儀式可能取消。美國白宮後來證實午餐取消，但沒說簽約儀式會否舉行。
《華盛頓郵報》記者中村（David Nakamura）在Twitter推文，稱河內峰會日程有變。
美國白宮發言人桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）表示，美朝峰會將在往後30至45分鐘內做總結，然後總統特朗普會返回他下榻的JW萬豪酒店。
BREAKING: Major change of plans at #hanoisummit. Sarah Sanders said the talks will wrap up in next 30 to 45 min, then Trump will go back to Marriott. His presser moved up 2 hours to start at 2 p.m. Not clear but joint signing ceremony and bilateral lunch appear canceled.— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 28, 2019
Sanders suggested Trump will explain at his presser. WH press pool waited in Metropole dining room, where plates and menus were set up, but delegations never showed up. After 30 min delay we were ushered out. WH official said "there's been a program change."— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 28, 2019
她說，特朗普的記者會將提前2小時，在當地時間下午2時（香港時間下午3時）舉行。
David Nakamura表示，不知道簽約儀式是否取消。桑德斯表示亦拒絕確認簽約儀式是否取消。
Here’s a pic of the lonely dining room at the Metropole where the delegations never showed. pic.twitter.com/xrsyrrOgYV— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 28, 2019
▲David Nakamura在Twitter上推文，稱與會代表從沒在酒店的宴會廳出現，指它是孤獨的宴會廳。
中村之前已在另一條推文中寫道，特朗普之前說過「不急」（no rush）以及協議最終會達成。他認為這看來不太樂觀。
Trump's public comments during the day have been along lines of "no rush" and eventually a deal will come together. Did not seem bullish.— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 28, 2019