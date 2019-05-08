【中美貿易談判】特朗普：樂見政府庫房每年有1000億美元進帳

在中國國務院副總理劉鶴準備在周四至周五（5月9日至10日）與美方就經貿問題進行第11輪磋商之際，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周三（8日）在Twitter推文。
他周日（5日）在推文中突然公布對中國加徵關稅的消息時，指中國試圖重新談判，而他在周三的推文則披露所謂的「原因」，是中國真希望等民主黨前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）當選總統，然後繼續在未來數年剝削美國。
The reason for the China pullback & attempted renegotiation of the Trade Deal is the sincere HOPE that they will be able to “negotiate” with Joe Biden or one of the very weak Democrats, and thereby continue to ripoff the United States (($500 Billion a year)) for years to come....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019
↑↑↑他推文中指出中國「縮沙」以及企圖重新談判的原因，是中國真希望等民主黨前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）或「一個非常弱的」民主黨人上場，然後繼續在未來數年、以每年5000億美元計金額剝削美國。
....Guess what, that’s not going to happen! China has just informed us that they (Vice-Premier) are now coming to the U.S. to make a deal. We’ll see, but I am very happy with over $100 Billion a year in Tariffs filling U.S. coffers...great for U.S., not good for China!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019
↑↑↑特朗普在接着發出的推文中寫道，中國剝削美國的情況不會發生：「中國剛通知我們他們的副總理現正前來美國，來達成一個協議。我們會看看情況，我會對於每年有逾1000億美元關稅充實美國庫房而非常開心……這對美國來說很好，但不對中國來說就不好！」
美國貿易代表萊特希澤（Robert Lighthizer）周一指控中國，在一些近期已完成討論的承諾上出爾反爾，並確認美國會在周五對中國加徵關稅。
（綜合報道）