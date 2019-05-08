【中美貿易談判】特朗普：樂見政府庫房每年有1000億美元進帳

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

在中國國務院副總理劉鶴準備在周四至周五（5月9日至10日）與美方就經貿問題進行第11輪磋商之際，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周三（8日）在Twitter推文。

他周日（5日）在推文中突然公布對中國加徵關稅的消息時，指中國試圖重新談判，而他在周三的推文則披露所謂的「原因」，是中國真希望等民主黨前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）當選總統，然後繼續在未來數年剝削美國。

↑↑↑他推文中指出中國「縮沙」以及企圖重新談判的原因，是中國真希望等民主黨前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）或「一個非常弱的」民主黨人上場，然後繼續在未來數年、以每年5000億美元計金額剝削美國。

↑↑↑特朗普在接着發出的推文中寫道，中國剝削美國的情況不會發生：「中國剛通知我們他們的副總理現正前來美國，來達成一個協議。我們會看看情況，我會對於每年有逾1000億美元關稅充實美國庫房而非常開心……這對美國來說很好，但不對中國來說就不好！」

美國貿易代表萊特希澤（Robert Lighthizer）周一指控中國，在一些近期已完成討論的承諾上出爾反爾，並確認美國會在周五對中國加徵關稅。

北京提前一個月備料　劉鶴赴美不是豪賭
【中美貿易戰】華府將對中國加關稅　北京早已「四両撥千斤」？
【中美貿易戰】日本經濟新聞：中國在補貼議題上出現變化
貿易硝煙下的「蕃茄戰」　《美墨加協議》未捷先死的啟示

（綜合報道）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。