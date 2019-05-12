【中美貿易戰】特朗普：中國在談判中備受打擊

撰文：歐敬洛
美國總統特朗普上周六（11日）在社交網站Twitter貼文，稱中國在剛過去的談判中大受打擊，同時指北京認為民主黨能勝出2020年總統大選是錯誤。
特朗普在個人Twitter上貼文，認為中國在剛結束的經貿談判中大受打擊。特朗普表示北京可能正等待美國2020年總統大選，民主黨人可僥倖勝出，以便中國繼續每年掠奪美國5000億美元。
特朗普認為，中國知道他一定會連任，如果在他第二個任期才談判，協議對北京將更加不利，因此中方現在行動是明智之舉。特朗普同時強調喜歡徵收大量關稅，又指企業若果受關稅之苦，只要把生產線搬到美國就能解決。
I think that China felt they were being beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next election, 2020, to see if they could get lucky & have a Democrat win - in which case they would continue to rip-off the USA for $500 Billion a year....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月11日
