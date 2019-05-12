【中美貿易戰】特朗普：中國在談判中備受打擊

美國總統特朗普上周六（11日）在社交網站Twitter貼文，稱中國在剛過去的談判中大受打擊，同時指北京認為民主黨能勝出2020年總統大選是錯誤。

特朗普在個人Twitter上貼文，認為中國在剛結束的經貿談判中大受打擊。特朗普表示北京可能正等待美國2020年總統大選，民主黨人可僥倖勝出，以便中國繼續每年掠奪美國5000億美元。

特朗普認為，中國知道他一定會連任，如果在他第二個任期才談判，協議對北京將更加不利，因此中方現在行動是明智之舉。特朗普同時強調喜歡徵收大量關稅，又指企業若果受關稅之苦，只要把生產線搬到美國就能解決。

