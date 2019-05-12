【中美貿易戰】特朗普：中國倘待我連任後談判　情況只會更差

美國總統特朗普上周六（11日）在Twitter推文，指中國還想等他在2020年大選落敗，以便繼續在貿易上剝削美國，不過他指北京知道他將會勝出。他認為中國現在跟美國達成貿易協議才是聰明的做法，否則待到他真的展開第二個任期，將面對更加苛刻的條件。
他在推文中指出：「我想中國認為他們在最近的談判中被打特那麼慘，或想等到下次大選、即2020年，看看他們能否幸運地得到一個民主黨的候選人勝出——然後他們繼續對美國每年掠奪5000億美元。」
I think that China felt they were being beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next election, 2020, to see if they could get lucky & have a Democrat win - in which case they would continue to rip-off the USA for $500 Billion a year....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年5月11日
他續寫道：「唯一的問題是，他們知道我將會勝出（憑着美國史上最好的經濟、就業以及更多數據），而中國如需在我第二個任期就協議談判，對他們來說情況只會更差。中國現在行動才是明智之舉，但我喜歡收到大額關稅。」
....The only problem is that they know I am going to win (best economy & employment numbers in U.S. history, & much more), and the deal will become far worse for them if it has to be negotiated in my second term. Would be wise for them to act now, but love collecting BIG TARIFFS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019
（特朗普Twitter帳戶）