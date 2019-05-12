【中美貿易戰】特朗普：中國倘待我連任後談判　情況只會更差

即時國際
美國總統特朗普上周六（11日）在Twitter推文，指中國還想等他在2020年大選落敗，以便繼續在貿易上剝削美國，不過他指北京知道他將會勝出。他認為中國現在跟美國達成貿易協議才是聰明的做法，否則待到他真的展開第二個任期，將面對更加苛刻的條件。

他在推文中指出：「我想中國認為他們在最近的談判中被打特那麼慘，或想等到下次大選、即2020年，看看他們能否幸運地得到一個民主黨的候選人勝出——然後他們繼續對美國每年掠奪5000億美元。」

他續寫道：「唯一的問題是，他們知道我將會勝出（憑着美國史上最好的經濟、就業以及更多數據），而中國如需在我第二個任期就協議談判，對他們來說情況只會更差。中國現在行動才是明智之舉，但我喜歡收到大額關稅。」

（特朗普Twitter帳戶）

