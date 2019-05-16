澳洲前總理霍克離世終年89歲　曾公開為六四事件哭泣

澳洲前總理霍克（Bob Hawke）周四（16日）在家中離世，終年89歲。
霍克是感性之人，有輿論形容他是「哭泣的總理」，他曾在悼念1989年北京天安門學運死難者時淚灑國會；霍克另一廣為人知的事，也包括他飲啤酒的驚人速度，並一度打破世界紀錄。
他的遺孀Blanche d'Alpuget在聲明中表示：「今日我們失去一位偉大的澳洲人，有不少人更認為他是二戰後最偉大的澳洲人」。
霍克曾經是工黨領袖，並於1983至1991年間擔任總理一職，是當地史上在任第三長的總理，僅次於二戰時期及戰後兩度擔任總理的孟席斯（Robert Menzies）及霍華德（John Howard）。
霍克其中一個廣為當地民眾熟悉的事跡，或者是以破世界紀錄的11秒喝下1.4公升啤酒。他曾經在自傳提到，此舉與當地的啤酒文化一拍即合，因此令他贏得不少支持。
他除了喝啤酒為人津津樂道外，亦曾多次在公開場合落淚，包括在1989年天安門事件後，為死難者舉行悼念儀式時淚灑坎培拉國會，他當時更提出為擔心回國可能受到生命威脅的中國留學生延長簽證一年。
The labour movement salutes our greatest son.— Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) 2019年5月16日
Australians everywhere remember and honour a man who gave so much to the country and people he cared for so deeply.
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NzKwxW1e4X
政界人士紛紛留言悼念
霍克的離世與即將舉行的澳洲大選相差兩日，當地政壇紛紛留言悼念。工黨領袖肖滕（Bill Shorten）大讚對方是位堅定的領袖，並認為霍克為澳洲社會出現共識奠定基礎，令當地社會更偉大、和諧及勇敢。總理莫理森亦讚霍克以熱誠帶領國家，又指對方忠於自己對工黨的信念，為當地政治定立新標準。
霍克的喪禮將於未來數周內於悉尼以私人形式舉行，其後舉行公眾追思會。
Bob Hawke was a great Australian who led and served our country with passion, courage, and an intellectual horsepower that made our country stronger.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) 2019年5月16日
He was true to his beliefs in the Labor tradition and defined the politics of his generation and beyond.
Bob Hawke is a giant of Australian politics. He and Paul Keating internationalised the Australian economy. He established APEC and radically deepened Australia’s engagement with Asia. He established Medicare. Together with Therese and the entire nation, I mourn his passing.— Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) 2019年5月16日
（澳洲SBS電台／悉尼先驅晨報）