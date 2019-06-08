特朗普：美國對墨西哥徵稅　無限期取消

美國及墨西哥官員經過3天會議，周六（8日）終於有成果。美國總統特朗普說，美國對墨西哥課徵關稅的計劃將無限期地取消。

美國總統特朗普說，美國與墨西哥已簽訂協議，將無限期地取消對墨西哥徵收關稅。

特朗普在其Twitter帳戶上公布：「我高興地告訴你，美國已與墨西哥簽署一份協議，美國計劃在周一對墨西哥實施的關稅就此無限期地取消。」

「墨西哥為回應美國的舉措，已同意採取有力措施去遏阻通過墨西哥、以及來到南部邊境的移民潮。這樣做是為了大幅減少或消除來自墨西哥以及進入美國的非法移民。」

特朗普公布有關消息時指出，墨西哥已同意採取「有力採施」去遏止通過墨西哥的移民潮。

美國務院不久之後會公布美墨協議詳情。

（綜合報道）

