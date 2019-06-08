特朗普：美國對墨西哥徵稅　無限期取消

美國及墨西哥官員經過3天會議，周六（8日）終於有成果。美國總統特朗普說，美國對墨西哥課徵關稅的計劃將無限期地取消。
美國總統特朗普說，美國與墨西哥已簽訂協議，將無限期地取消對墨西哥徵收關稅。
特朗普在其Twitter帳戶上公布：「我高興地告訴你，美國已與墨西哥簽署一份協議，美國計劃在周一對墨西哥實施的關稅就此無限期地取消。」
I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019
「墨西哥為回應美國的舉措，已同意採取有力措施去遏阻通過墨西哥、以及來到南部邊境的移民潮。這樣做是為了大幅減少或消除來自墨西哥以及進入美國的非法移民。」
....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019
特朗普公布有關消息時指出，墨西哥已同意採取「有力採施」去遏止通過墨西哥的移民潮。
美國務院不久之後會公布美墨協議詳情。
（綜合報道）