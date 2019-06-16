特朗普Twitter推文：如無法連任　市場崩潰將是「前所未見」

將在周二（19日）於美國佛羅里達州正式展開競選連任活動的美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump），周六（15日）在Twitter上再度發出警告：如他2020年大選失利，就會出現史無前例的「市場崩潰」。

特朗普在推文中寫道：「『特朗普經濟』（The Trump Economy）在創下紀錄，而且還有很長的路要走……然而，假如有我以外的任何人在2020年接手執政（我非常清楚這場競爭），將會出現前所未見的市場崩潰！讓美國繼續偉大（KEEP AMERICA GREAT）。」

他已非第一次將自己可能無法連任會導致美國經濟變差相提並論。他1月時在推文中寫下：「如你想看市場崩潰的話，那就彈劾特朗普吧。」。他2月在另一則推文中寫道，「（倘若）2016年是反對黨贏得大選，股市會自現時水平下跌至少1萬點。」

