特朗普Twitter推文：如無法連任　市場崩潰將是「前所未見」

將在周二（19日）於美國佛羅里達州正式展開競選連任活動的美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump），周六（15日）在Twitter上再度發出警告：如他2020年大選失利，就會出現史無前例的「市場崩潰」。
特朗普在推文中寫道：「『特朗普經濟』（The Trump Economy）在創下紀錄，而且還有很長的路要走……然而，假如有我以外的任何人在2020年接手執政（我非常清楚這場競爭），將會出現前所未見的市場崩潰！讓美國繼續偉大（KEEP AMERICA GREAT）。」
The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go....However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before! KEEP AMERICA GREAT— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019
他已非第一次將自己可能無法連任會導致美國經濟變差相提並論。他1月時在推文中寫下：「如你想看市場崩潰的話，那就彈劾特朗普吧。」。他2月在另一則推文中寫道，「（倘若）2016年是反對黨贏得大選，股市會自現時水平下跌至少1萬點。」
Had the opposition party (no, not the Media) won the election, the Stock Market would be down at least 10,000 points by now. We are heading up, up, up!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019
（特朗普Twitter帳戶）