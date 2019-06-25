伊朗外長扎里夫：美國「B隊」渴求開戰

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周一（24日）宣布向伊朗實施新一輪制裁後，伊朗外長扎里夫（Mohammad Javad Zarif）於網上回應華府的舉動，他批評特朗普身邊的鷹派官員渴求戰爭，無視外交。

扎里夫在Twitter留言，表示特朗普指美軍在波斯灣沒有權力的言論是100%正確，他認為美軍撤出當地完全符合美國和全球利益。但他認為「B隊」明顯並不關心美國利益，他們鄙視外交，而且渴望戰爭。

扎里夫曾指「B隊」人士包括白宮國家安全顧問博爾頓（John Bolton）和以色列總理內塔尼亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu），他認為兩人可能驅使特朗普與伊朗發生衝突。

特朗普周一簽署行政命令，制裁伊朗最高精神領袖哈梅內伊（Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ）及多名高層官員。美國財長姆努欽（Steve Mnuchin）其後表示，扎里夫亦會成為其中一名制裁對象。

