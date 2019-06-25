伊朗外長扎里夫：美國「B隊」渴求開戰

撰文：張子傑
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周一（24日）宣布向伊朗實施新一輪制裁後，伊朗外長扎里夫（Mohammad Javad Zarif）於網上回應華府的舉動，他批評特朗普身邊的鷹派官員渴求戰爭，無視外交。
扎里夫在Twitter留言，表示特朗普指美軍在波斯灣沒有權力的言論是100%正確，他認為美軍撤出當地完全符合美國和全球利益。但他認為「B隊」明顯並不關心美國利益，他們鄙視外交，而且渴望戰爭。
扎里夫曾指「B隊」人士包括白宮國家安全顧問博爾頓（John Bolton）和以色列總理內塔尼亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu），他認為兩人可能驅使特朗普與伊朗發生衝突。
特朗普周一簽署行政命令，制裁伊朗最高精神領袖哈梅內伊（Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ）及多名高層官員。美國財長姆努欽（Steve Mnuchin）其後表示，扎里夫亦會成為其中一名制裁對象。
.@realDonaldTrump is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf. Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world. But it's now clear that the #B_Team is not concerned with US interests—they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 24, 2019
（路透社）