特朗普：中國與歐洲操縱匯率　美方應採取相應行動

撰文：鄭悅
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周三（3日）發布Twitter，指責中國與歐洲多年來「玩弄操縱匯率的把戲」，以便與美國競爭。特朗普認為，美國應採取相應行動，不能坐視不理。
China and Europe playing big currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA. We should MATCH, or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games - as they have for many years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年7月3日
雖然特朗普上台後多次聲稱中國與歐盟操縱匯率，但美國財政部自2017年以來，均未在年度報告將中國與歐洲列為匯率操縱國。美國曾聲明，不會操控美元匯率以取得貿易優勢。
