特朗普：中國與歐洲操縱匯率　美方應採取相應行動

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周三（3日）發布Twitter，指責中國與歐洲多年來「玩弄操縱匯率的把戲」，以便與美國競爭。特朗普認為，美國應採取相應行動，不能坐視不理。

特朗普周三在Twitter發文稱，中國與歐洲多年來玩弄操縱匯率的把戲，把大量資金注入它們的金融體系，以便與美國競爭。特朗普認為，美國應採取相應行動，否則像傻子一樣坐視不理。

雖然特朗普上台後多次聲稱中國與歐盟操縱匯率，但美國財政部自2017年以來，均未在年度報告將中國與歐洲列為匯率操縱國。美國曾聲明，不會操控美元匯率以取得貿易優勢。

