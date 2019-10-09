圖斯克促請約翰遜停止推卸責任

英國首相府消息人士透露，由於德國總理默克爾（Angela Merkel）提出不能接受的要求，英國和歐盟基本上不可能達成協議。歐洲理事會主席圖斯克（Donald Tusk）10月8日批評英國玩弄愚蠢的推卸責任遊戲。

圖斯克表示，處於危急關頭的並非要勝出愚蠢的推卸責任遊戲，而是歐洲和英國的未來，以及人民的安全和利益。他批評約翰遜不想有協議，不想延期，又不想取消脱歐，並用拉丁文質問約翰遜到底想怎樣。

早前有報道引述知情人士指，默克爾要求北愛爾蘭留在歐盟的關税同盟，並永遠遵守歐盟的規則，作為協議條件。據指，如果默克爾的立場等同歐盟的立場，將不可能達成協議。

另一名首相府消息人士向路透社表示，除非歐盟妥協並短時間內達成協議，英國將在無協議的情況下脱歐。

