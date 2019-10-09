圖斯克促請約翰遜停止推卸責任

撰文：梁凱怡
英國首相府消息人士透露，由於德國總理默克爾（Angela Merkel）提出不能接受的要求，英國和歐盟基本上不可能達成協議。歐洲理事會主席圖斯克（Donald Tusk）10月8日批評英國玩弄愚蠢的推卸責任遊戲。
.@BorisJohnson, what』s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don』t want a deal, you don』t want an extension, you don』t want to revoke, quo vadis?— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 8, 2019
圖斯克表示，處於危急關頭的並非要勝出愚蠢的推卸責任遊戲，而是歐洲和英國的未來，以及人民的安全和利益。他批評約翰遜不想有協議，不想延期，又不想取消脱歐，並用拉丁文質問約翰遜到底想怎樣。
早前有報道引述知情人士指，默克爾要求北愛爾蘭留在歐盟的關税同盟，並永遠遵守歐盟的規則，作為協議條件。據指，如果默克爾的立場等同歐盟的立場，將不可能達成協議。
另一名首相府消息人士向路透社表示，除非歐盟妥協並短時間內達成協議，英國將在無協議的情況下脱歐。