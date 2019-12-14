【中美貿易談判】美民主黨議員批評　指特朗普「被賣了」

中美12月13日均宣布，兩國達成了第一階段的貿易協議，美國參議院少數黨領袖舒默（Chuck Schumer）批評美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）出賣國家。
對於特朗普宣布的中美協議，美國國內有人感到不滿意。美國參議院少數黨領袖舒默（Chuck Schumer）12月13日於Twitter上發布推文：「中美貿易關係有很大的結構性不公平存在。一開始特朗普看來是唯一一位敢於面對挑戰的總統，但現在，他為了中國購買一些大豆這個暫時及不可靠的承諾而被賣了。」
他說：「我們從中國看過這種小題大做了。再一次，在為美國工人和企業做正確的事上，特朗普是不能依賴的。即使他的聲明在指向一個正確的方向。」
美國民主黨參議員墨菲（Chris Murphy）同日在Twitter上說，一如預期，協議看來是一場全面投降。貿易戰讓美國失去了30萬個工作崗位，作為交換，在這個「協議」中，中國對結構性改革的承諾幾乎為零，「真是一場災難」。
