伊朗疑向示威者發射實彈　警方否認

撰文：李福源
最後更新日期：
伊朗首都德黑蘭1月12日再有大批民眾上街，抗議當局錯誤擊落烏克蘭客機。社交網站流傳影片顯示，警方及安全部隊向示威者發射實彈及催淚彈驅散，有人受傷，而伊朗警方否認有向示威者開槍。
影片顯示，有催淚彈落在當地一個廣場附近，民眾爭相走避，一名女子的腿部懷疑中槍，地下留有大灘血漬。另有片段稱，示威現場傳出槍聲。
伊朗官方傳媒事後在網站上載警方的聲明，澄清沒有向示威者開槍，並強調警方表現克制。
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）早前警告伊朗，不要殺害示威者，又指全世界都在注視伊朗局勢。
I will be on @BBCWorld radio to discuss about anti regime protests in #Iran & how people of Iran are like hostage in the hands of Islamic Republic.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 13, 2020
Today Security forces opened fire on protesters when they gathered to commemorate 176 victims of #PS572 airplane shot down by #IRGC pic.twitter.com/vAIQM0i1PH
Death to Khamenei is being chanted in Tehran by a large number of people (as can be evidence from the voices). Sounds of gun shots ;-( #Iran #IranProtests #2020 pic.twitter.com/oiITJ4KPpx— Wizard 👑 (@wizard_design) January 12, 2020