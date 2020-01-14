伊朗疑向示威者發射實彈　警方否認

伊朗首都德黑蘭1月12日再有大批民眾上街，抗議當局錯誤擊落烏克蘭客機。社交網站流傳影片顯示，警方及安全部隊向示威者發射實彈及催淚彈驅散，有人受傷，而伊朗警方否認有向示威者開槍。

影片顯示，有催淚彈落在當地一個廣場附近，民眾爭相走避，一名女子的腿部懷疑中槍，地下留有大灘血漬。另有片段稱，示威現場傳出槍聲。

伊朗官方傳媒事後在網站上載警方的聲明，澄清沒有向示威者開槍，並強調警方表現克制。

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）早前警告伊朗，不要殺害示威者，又指全世界都在注視伊朗局勢。

