英倫敦南部恐怖襲擊　2人中刀受傷　警開槍擊斃疑犯

英國倫敦市南部斯特雷特姆（Streatham）當地時間2月2日下午2時發生持刀襲擊案件，案中2人受傷，警方開槍擊斃相信是疑犯的男子，並形容事件「與恐怖主義有關。」
英國倫敦市南部斯特雷特姆2月2日發生持刀襲擊案。疑犯最後被警員開槍殺死。圖為案發後鑑證人員來到疑兇被擊斃的地點。（Reuters）
BREAKING: Met Police say a man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, in a terrorist-related incident.— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 2, 2020
It's believed several people have been stabbed in the incident.
英國天空電視台2月2日報道，從社交媒體上的照片可見，其中一張顯示一名男子在Boots的店舖門前倒地。一名警員手持手槍，站在一輛置有緊急訊號燈的寶馬汽車旁邊。
倫敦警方表示：「警員正在處理發生在斯特雷特姆的事件。」
社交網站亦有人上載照片，可見救護車及警方車輛出現在Streatham High Road，有人說現場有直升機在上空盤旋。
倫敦警方稱正在等待有關傷者情況的消息。
↓↓↓英國倫敦警方在Twitter上發布消息稱，斯特雷特姆一名持有武器的男子已被警方開槍擊斃。警方在這個階段相信有數人被疑犯用刀刺傷。有關情況仍有評估中。這個事件已被列為「與恐怖份子有關」。
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
↓↓↓英國倫敦警方其後在Twitter發布新推文稱，在當地時間下午2時被警員開槍擊中的男子已證實死亡。
We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
↓↓↓有網民在Twitter上載現場影片，並附註指警員開槍殺死疑犯後跑開，因為他手上綁上一個裝置。
Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead because he had a device strapped to him.— Mark (@markantro) February 2, 2020
天空電視台本地新聞記者懷廷（Mark White）表示：「有人告訴我可能有3人被刀刺中，確切人數未能確認。」
懷廷說警員粗略檢查過該名男子的屍體感擔憂，擔憂得足以令他們將聚集在主要街道上的人群往後推，將他們推到一個很遠的距離，並拓闊封鎖線。」
來自斯特雷特姆的19歲學生Gulled Bulhan接受美聯社訪問時說：「我當時在過馬路，看到一名拿着彎刀以及個胸前有個罐子的男子，被一名看來是便衣探員的男子追趕——他穿普通人的服裝。」他說：「然後這名男子中槍。我想我聽到3下槍聲，但我記不清。」
一位名為Dave Chawner的Twitter用戶推文說，自己曾陪伴一名被人用刀刺中的傷者達30分鐘，直至一輛救護車抵達為止。
I had to stay with someone who’d just been #stabbed in #Streatham for 30 minutes before a single ambulance arrived.— Dave Chawner (@DaveChawner) February 2, 2020
