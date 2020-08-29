《黑豹》Chadwick Boseman逝世拜登悼念　讚他啟發觀眾力量強大

美國政界人士，包括民主黨總統候選人拜登（Joe Biden）及其副手賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）都在Twitter發文悼念8月28日死於癌症的查特域克保斯曼（Chadwick Boseman）。他是電影《黑豹》（Black Panther）男主角。
拜登在推文中寫道：「查特域克・保斯曼真正的力量比任何我們在屏幕上所看到的都要強大。」他說。拜登在推文寫下，不論是在《黑豹》的演出或是飾演美國職棒傳奇球星Jackie Robinson，他啟發多代人，以及向他們展示，他們能成為自己想成為的人，甚至是超級英雄。拜登說，在這個艱難的時刻，他和妻子吉爾（Jill Biden）在為查特域克保斯曼所愛之人祈禱。
The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020
與拜登拍檔參選的賀錦麗也在Twitter發文，她上載自己與查特域克保斯曼的合照，稱他是有才氣、仁慈、學識豐富以及謙虛的人。她說他離開得太早，但他的生命有帶來改變。好在推文中向查特域克保斯曼的家人致哀。
賀錦麗與故人原來是校友，兩人都是霍華德大學（Howard University）的畢業生。
Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020
報道指，查特域克保斯曼於洛杉磯的住所病逝，妻子和家人陪伴在旁。家人發表聲明，指查特域克保斯曼4年前確診結腸癌，形容他是真正的鬥士，一直堅持不懈，帶來很多人喜愛的電影。
聲明提到，《誓血五人組》（Da 5 Bloods）等電影是於查特域克保斯曼接受無數手術和化療期間拍攝，並指能夠演譯《黑豹》角色的國王T'Challa，是他演員生涯的榮幸。
查特域克保斯曼未曾公開提到患癌的事。他4月發布影片時，身形明顯消瘦。生前所拍的電影《Ma Rainey's Black Bottom》將成為他的遺作。漫威原定2022年推出《黑豹》續集則未知如何處理。
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
查特域克保斯曼出生於南卡羅來納州，畢業於霍華德大學，後來參演電視劇的小角色。2013年，查特域克保斯曼出演電影《42號傳奇》打響名堂，後來憑《黑豹》角色T'Challa加入漫威（Marvel）英雄電影，參演《復仇者聯盟3：無限之戰》和《復仇者聯盟4：終局之戰》，成為全球知名演員。手勢「Wakanda Forever」也成為他的標誌。
身為黑人的查特域克保斯曼和很多荷里活演員一樣，關注種族議題。前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）宣布揀選加州參議員賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）出席副手時，查特域克保斯曼也發文表態支持。
Knowledge has always been power, but on June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, knowledge finally brought delayed freedom to the slaves in Texas. Taking us closer to the ratification of 13th amendment in December 1865. Understanding our history is one of many ways to break the cycle of racial injustice in this country. Lift up and amplify Black voices. Support Black owned businesses. Reach back and mentor. Take action through causes and organizations like @blklivesmatter @naacp @campaignzero @bailproject @whenweallvote and @colorofchange. 155 years later, let’s all try to learn from our past so we can create a better future together. Not just today. Everyday. Happy #Juneteenth!