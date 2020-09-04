【新冠肺炎】特朗普指摘科莫無能　導致護養院錄11萬死

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）威脅削減大城市的聯邦撥款，推動地方政府採取行動平息暴力行為。紐約州州長科莫（Andrew Cuomo）和特朗普9月3日隔空開火，後者指摘科莫無能導致紐約州很多人因為疫情死亡。
特朗普削減聯邦撥款引起科莫不滿。他表示，「特朗普自從（上任）第一天起就積極尋求懲罰紐約市。他讓新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）襲擊紐約。他拒絕向各州和各城市提供復蘇所需要的資金。他不是國王，他不能停止為紐約提供資金，這是非法行為。」
President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020
He let COVID ambush New York.
He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover.
He is not a king. He cannot "defund" NYC.
It's an illegal stunt.
特朗普後來回擊指，「紐約州長科莫擁有全美最差的死亡數字以及『中國病毒』疫情，由於他的無能，僅在療養院就死了11,000人。」
他還表示，「科莫的『傀儡』檢察官多年來一直在非法調查我和我的家人，他應該讓這些人調查自己應對『中國病毒』方面的無能，所有的死亡都是因為他無能，療養院發生的醜聞，死了11,000人！」
Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York has the worst record on death and China Virus. 11,000 people alone died in Nursing Homes because of his incompetence!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
.@NYGovCuomo should get his puppet New York prosecutors, who have been illegally after me and my family for years, to investigate his incompetent handling of the China Virus, and all of the deaths caused by this incompetence. It is at minimum a Nursing Home Scandal - 11,000 DEAD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020