【新冠肺炎】特朗普指摘科莫無能　導致護養院錄11萬死

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）威脅削減大城市的聯邦撥款，推動地方政府採取行動平息暴力行為。紐約州州長科莫（Andrew Cuomo）和特朗普9月3日隔空開火，後者指摘科莫無能導致紐約州很多人因為疫情死亡。

特朗普削減聯邦撥款引起科莫不滿。他表示，「特朗普自從（上任）第一天起就積極尋求懲罰紐約市。他讓新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）襲擊紐約。他拒絕向各州和各城市提供復蘇所需要的資金。他不是國王，他不能停止為紐約提供資金，這是非法行為。」

特朗普後來回擊指，「紐約州長科莫擁有全美最差的死亡數字以及『中國病毒』疫情，由於他的無能，僅在療養院就死了11,000人。」

他還表示，「科莫的『傀儡』檢察官多年來一直在非法調查我和我的家人，他應該讓這些人調查自己應對『中國病毒』方面的無能，所有的死亡都是因為他無能，療養院發生的醜聞，死了11,000人！」

