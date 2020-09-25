黃之鋒被捕　英國外交大臣指港府必須尊重港人權利自由

撰文：梁凱怡
前香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒再次被捕。英國外交大臣藍韜文（Dominic Raab）9月24日表示，深切關注黃之鋒被捕，強調中國和香港政府必須尊重港人的權利和自由。
藍韜文發文形容，黃之鋒被捕是港府針對社運人士的另一例子，並提到《中英聯合聲明》保障港人權利和自由，必須得到尊重。
I am deeply concerned about the arrest of Joshua Wong, another example of HK authorities targeting activists. Chinese and HK authorities must respect the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, as protected in the Joint Declaration.— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 24, 2020
圖為2020年9月24日，前香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒被捕，於警署外向傳媒展示保釋文件。（AP）
歐盟同日較早前發出聲明回應事件。發言人指，事件是近期令人不安的大規模拘捕民主派人士之後續，呼籲個案需要得到獨立司法機構的仔細審查。