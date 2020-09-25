黃之鋒被捕　英國外交大臣指港府必須尊重港人權利自由

前香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒再次被捕。英國外交大臣藍韜文（Dominic Raab）9月24日表示，深切關注黃之鋒被捕，強調中國和香港政府必須尊重港人的權利和自由。

藍韜文發文形容，黃之鋒被捕是港府針對社運人士的另一例子，並提到《中英聯合聲明》保障港人權利和自由，必須得到尊重。

圖為2020年9月24日，前香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒被捕，於警署外向傳媒展示保釋文件。（AP）

歐盟同日較早前發出聲明回應事件。發言人指，事件是近期令人不安的大規模拘捕民主派人士之後續，呼籲個案需要得到獨立司法機構的仔細審查。

