美國大選2020｜拜登勝利演說全文翻譯（中英對照）

美國民主黨總統候選人拜登（Joe Biden）勝出大選，成為美國新一任總統。他在美國時間11月7日的晚上發表勝利演說。以下是他演說全文，首先是中文翻譯，以及英語全文。

我的美國同胞們，我們國家的人民都發聲了，他們帶給我們明確的勝利，令人信服的勝利，這是「我們人民的勝利」。

我們以最高的票數贏得了7400萬張選，創造了歷史，你們對我的信任讓我心存謙卑。我承諾會成為一個不會尋求分裂，而是尋求團結的總統。我看到的不是紅色和藍色的州分，而是美國。我將全心全意贏得你們的信任，因為在美國，人民如此重要，我們組成的政府，也將以人民為重。

我競選的目的，是要恢復美國的靈魂，重建國家的中產階級，這個國家的骨幹，讓美國再次得到世界的尊重，並讓我們在此團結起來。

數以百萬計的美國人投票支持着這一願景，這是我一生的榮耀。而現在，是實現這一願景工作的時候。

正如我之前多次說的，我是吉爾的丈夫。沒有吉爾、亨特、阿什利，我們的孫兒及他們家人的不懈支持，我是不可能站在這裡。他們是我的心之所在。

吉爾是一個母親，一個軍人母親，也是一位教育家。

她一生致力於教育，但教學不僅僅是她的工作，而是她的身份。對於美國的教育工作者來說，這是美好的一天：你們將在白宮擁有一位自己人，吉爾將成為一名出色的第一夫人。

我很榮幸地與出色的副總統賀錦麗一起共事，她將成為歷史上第一位女性、第一位黑人女性、第一位擁有南亞血統、及第一位來自移民的後裔的副總統。

這事老早就應發生了，而我們今晚要記得所有為實現這一目標而奮鬥多年的人，美國再次將道德世界的曲線扳回向更直一些。

而你任德龍（譯註：賀錦麗的丈夫），不管你喜歡或否，你都是拜登大家庭的榮譽成員，你無法逃避的。

所有的義工、在這次疫情中參與民意調查的人、地方選舉官員們，你們應當得到這個國家對你們的特別感謝。而對於我的競選團隊和所有義工們，對於那些付出如心血，來使這一切得以成真的，這一切都要歸功於你們。

對於所有支持我們的人，我為我們開展的競選活動感到自豪。我為我們組成的聯盟感到驕傲，這是歷史上最為廣泛，最為多樣化的聯盟。

不論是民主黨人、共和黨人還是獨立人士；進步派、溫和派還是保守派；老老少少；城市、郊區還是鄉村；同性戀、異性戀或是變性人；白人、拉丁裔、亞洲人、還是美洲原住民。

特別是當我在這次選舉運動最低潮的一刻，非裔美國人社區讓我振作站起來。他們總是支持着我，我會銘記你們。我從一開始就表明，我想要一個能代表美國的競選活動，而我認為我們做到了，現在這就是我希望政府的樣子。

對於那些投票支持特朗普的人們，我理解你今晚的失望。我自己也曾輸掉兩次大選，但是現在，讓我們給彼此一個機會。

現在是時候消除苛刻的言詞，讓我們降溫、再次見面、互相傾聽，為了取得共識前進，我們必須停止視對方為敵人。

我們不是敵人，我們是美國人。

《聖經》教導我們，天下萬物均有定時，建造有時收割有時、栽種有時、醫治也有時，現在就是美國療癒的時候。

競選已經結束了，人民的意願是什麼？我們的任務是什麼？

我相信是這樣的：美國人呼籲我們將正義與公平的力量集合起來，將科學和希望的力量集合起來，以迎戰未來的挑戰。

與疫情的戰鬥、為建立繁榮的戰鬥、確保家人健康的戰鬥，為這個國家爭取種族正義和剷除系統性歧視的戰鬥。

拯救氣候環境的戰鬥、及恢復正義，為捍衛民主並讓這個國家每人都享有公平機會的鬥爭。

我們的工作從控制疫情開始。若我們無法控制疫情，我們將無法修復經濟，恢復我們的活力，享受一生寶貴的時刻：擁抱孫兒、生日、婚禮、畢業，還有所有對我們最重要的場合。

在星期一，我將委任科學家與專家擔任政府的過渡期顧問，協助我們計劃藍圖，在2021年1月20日實施。這項計劃將以科學為基礎，依憐憫、同理心與關懷的原則出發。我將竭盡全力，扭轉疫情。

我以民主黨員身分光榮參選，我如今將成為美國總統。對於沒有投票給我的人，我也會全力以赴，無異於投票給我的民眾。此時此地，就讓美國妖魔化的灰暗時代結束。

對那些拒絕讓民主與共和黨合作的，並非因為某種我們無法控制的神祕力量，那是個決定，是我們所做的選擇。如果我們可以決定不合作，那代表我們同樣可以決定合作。我相信這是美國人民授權我們要做的事情，他們要我們合作。這就是我要做的選擇。我呼籲國會民主與共和黨的議員，跟我做一樣的選擇。

美國故事，是一個緩慢，但正穩定擴大中的機會。不要搞錯，太多夢想被推遲太久。我們必須讓每個人都能實現美國的承諾，不論他們人種、族裔、信仰、認同或有何殘疾。美國始終在轉折點會被塑造，在我們思考自己是什麼樣的人，又想成為什麼樣的人，做出困難的決定。

林肯在1860年決定維護國家的完整、羅斯福在1932年為陷入困境的美國推行新政、甘迺迪在1960年承諾推進新的世界。12年前，奧巴馬在創造歷史的時候，他告訴我們：「是的，我們做得到。」

我們再次處在一個轉折點，我們有機會打倒絕望，建立繁榮、有目標的國家。我們做得到，我知道可以。我很早就談到要為美國的靈魂而奮鬥，我們必須找回美國的靈魂，塑造我們國家的，是我們善良的天使跟代表黑暗衝動的惡魔間的戰鬥，在此刻，我們善良的天使要獲得勝利。

今晚，全世界都在看着美國，我相信美國會成為全球的明燈。而這不是靠我們的我們的力量，而是靠我們的榜樣。我始終相信，若要用一個單字來定義美國，那就是「可能性」。在美國，每個人都應該有機會追尋夢想，將神所賜予的能力發揮到淋漓盡致。我相信這個國家的可能性。

我們總是向前看，盼望一個更自由、更公正的美國；一個用品格、尊重來創造工作機會的美國；一個可以治療諸如癌症、腦退化症等疾病的美國；一個不放棄任何一個人的美國；一個不輕言放棄、屈服的美國。

這是個偉大的國家，我們是良善的一群，這是美利堅合眾國，當我們攜手團結，就沒有辦不到的事。

選戰進入最後倒數階段的時候，我腦海不斷想着一首對我和我的家人，很重要的詩，尤其是我已故的兒子博・拜登。這首詩給我帶來支持，我深信它也能支撐着美國。我希望，這能對今年因疫情而失去摯愛的23萬個家庭提供慰藉，我心惦念着你們，希望這首讚美詩也能給你們安慰。

「他將使您在聖靈的翅膀上揚起，讓您呼吸曙光，讓你像太陽一樣發光，握住你的手。」

現在，就讓我們一起在鷹的翅膀上，為上帝和歷史所叫喊我們，去做我們的工作。懷着飽滿的心和堅定的雙手，為美國與彼此的信仰，對國家的熱愛及對正義的渴望，讓我們成為一個，我們能夠成就的國家。

一個團結起來、一個得到強固、一個得到治癒的，美利堅合眾國。

上帝祝福你，並願上帝保佑我們的軍隊。

（以下是英語全文）

My fellow Americans, the people of this nation have spoken.

They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory.

A victory for "We the People."

We have won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation — 74 million.

I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me.

I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify.

Who doesn't see Red and Blue states, but a United States.

And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people.

For that is what America is about: The people.

And that is what our Administration will be about.

I sought this office to restore the soul of America.

To rebuild the backbone of the nation — the middle class.

To make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.

It is the honor of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for this vision.

And now the work of making this vision real is the task of our time.

As I said many times before, I'm Jill's husband.

I would not be here without the love and tireless support of Jill, Hunter, Ashley, all of our grandchildren and their spouses, and all our family.

They are my heart.

Jill's a mom — a military mom — and an educator.

She has dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn't just what she does — it's who she is. For America's educators, this is a great day: You're going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great First Lady.

And I will be honored to be serving with a fantastic vice president — Kamala Harris — who will make history as the first woman, first Black woman, first woman of South Asian descent, and first daughter of immigrants ever elected to national office in this country.

It's long overdue, and we're reminded tonight of all those who fought so hard for so many years to make this happen. But once again, America has bent the arc of the moral universe towards justice.

Kamala, Doug — like it or not — you're family. You've become honorary Bidens and there's no way out.

To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation.

To my campaign team, and all the volunteers, to all those who gave so much of themselves to make this moment possible, I owe you everything.

And to all those who supported us: I am proud of the campaign we built and ran. I am proud of the coalition we put together, the broadest and most diverse in history.

Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Progressives, moderates and conservatives.

Young and old.

Urban, suburban and rural.

Gay, straight, transgender.

White. Latino. Asian. Native American.

And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I'll have yours.

I said from the outset I wanted a campaign that represented America, and I think we did that. Now that's what I want the administration to look like.

And to those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight.

I've lost a couple of elections myself.

But now, let's give each other a chance.

It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric.

To lower the temperature.

To see each other again.

To listen to each other again.

To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy.

We are not enemies. We are Americans.

The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal.

This is the time to heal in America.

Now that the campaign is over — what is the people's will? What is our mandate?

I believe it is this: Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time.

The battle to control the virus.

The battle to build prosperity.

The battle to secure your family's health care.

The battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.

The battle to save the climate.

The battle to restore decency, defend democracy, and give everybody in this country a fair shot.

Our work begins with getting COVID under control.

We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life's most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.

On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021.

That plan will be built on a bedrock of science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy, and concern.

I will spare no effort — or commitment — to turn this pandemic around.

I ran as a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn't vote for me — as those who did.

Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end — here and now.

The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not due to some mysterious force beyond our control.

It's a decision. It's a choice we make.

And if we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate. And I believe that this is part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate.

That's the choice I'll make. And I call on the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — to make that choice with me.

The American story is about the slow, yet steady widening of opportunity.

Make no mistake: Too many dreams have been deferred for too long.

We must make the promise of the country real for everybody — no matter their race, their ethnicity, their faith, their identity, or their disability.

America has always been shaped by inflection points — by moments in time where we've made hard decisions about who we are and what we want to be.

Lincoln in 1860 — coming to save the Union.

FDR in 1932 — promising a beleaguered country a New Deal.

JFK in 1960 — pledging a New Frontier.

And twelve years ago — when Barack Obama made history — and told us, "Yes, we can."

We stand again at an inflection point.

We have the opportunity to defeat despair and to build a nation of prosperity and purpose.

We can do it. I know we can.

I've long talked about the battle for the soul of America.

We must restore the soul of America.

Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our better angels and our darkest impulses.

It is time for our better angels to prevail.

Tonight, the whole world is watching America. I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe.

And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.

I've always believed we can define America in one word: Possibilities.

That in America everyone should be given the opportunity to go as far as their dreams and God-given ability will take them.

You see, I believe in the possibility of this country.

We're always looking ahead.

Ahead to an America that's freer and more just.

Ahead to an America that creates jobs with dignity and respect.

Ahead to an America that cures disease — like cancer and Alzheimers.

Ahead to an America that never leaves anyone behind.

Ahead to an America that never gives up, never gives in.

This is a great nation.

And we are a good people.

This is the United States of America.

And there has never been anything we haven't been able to do when we've done it together.

In the last days of the campaign, I've been thinking about a hymn that means a lot to me and to my family, particularly my deceased son Beau. It captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America.

And I hope it can provide some comfort and solace to the more than 230,000 families who have lost a loved one to this terrible virus this year. My heart goes out to each and every one of you. Hopefully this hymn gives you solace as well.

"And He will raise you up on eagle's wings,

Bear you on the breath of dawn,

Make you to shine like the sun,

And hold you in the palm of His Hand."

And now, together — on eagle's wings — we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do.

With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.

A nation united.

A nation strengthened.

A nation healed.

The United States of America.

God bless you.

And may God protect our troops.