伊朗媒體稱以色列情報高官疑遭槍殺　消息混亂有待釐清

俄媒根據未經證實的報道稱，12月3日凌晨，一名45歲男子以色列特拉維夫遭槍擊身亡，他是以色列情報和特勤局（The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations）摩薩德（Mossad）的高級官員。俄媒引述有網民認為，那是伊朗報復該國科學家法赫里扎德（Mohsen Fakhrizadeh）11月27日遇刺身亡一事。
MASSIVE BREAKING – Reports of the assassination of the Israeli Mossad commander Fahmi Hinawi, southeast of Tel Aviv, Israel by unknown persons pic.twitter.com/G5iunLvP0Q— fahad c4 (@fahdc4) December 5, 2020
伊朗國營媒體Press TV未經確認的報道指出，遭槍擊身亡男子名為希納維（Fahmi Hinavi），他駕車等待紅燈時連遭15次槍擊，數名槍手事後迅速離開現場。
有網民在Twitter發布現場影片和照片。照片顯示，一輛汽車停在當地一處十字路口，車身可看到多個彈孔，大量警察當時已到達現場。
俄羅斯衛星網12月5日在報道中指出，未能清楚確定它是不是男子被殺時的影片。
Unconfirmed news... scene, of the assassination of a senior Israeli Mossad official, Fahmi Hinavi in Tel Aviv. Many believed is an Iranian respond to assassination of #MohsenFakhrizadeh pic.twitter.com/95nSMHoNUf— Maje Gabari Ⓙ (@gabari_maje) December 6, 2020
有關摩薩德高官遇刺的消息相當混亂，仍有待進一步的報道。
以色列方面尚未對此作出回應，有關摩薩德官員涉及槍擊事件的報道，亦未出現在以色列媒體。有伊朗媒體稱，被殺的人是家庭糾紛的受害者。
This is not confirmed, but reports are circulating of the assassination of the Israeli Mossad commander Fahmi Hinawi near Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/Z9olXfZxLM— Arab News Today (@ArabNewsToday) December 5, 2020
伊朗最高領袖哈梅內伊（Ali Khamenei）曾強烈譴責殺害法赫里扎德的行為，並呼籲對那些殺害他的幕後黑手予以「明確懲罰」。