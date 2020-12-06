伊朗媒體稱以色列情報高官疑遭槍殺　消息混亂有待釐清

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

俄媒根據未經證實的報道稱，12月3日凌晨，一名45歲男子以色列特拉維夫遭槍擊身亡，他是以色列情報和特勤局（The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations）摩薩德（Mossad）的高級官員。俄媒引述有網民認為，那是伊朗報復該國科學家法赫里扎德（Mohsen Fakhrizadeh）11月27日遇刺身亡一事。

伊朗國營媒體Press TV未經確認的報道指出，遭槍擊身亡男子名為希納維（Fahmi Hinavi），他駕車等待紅燈時連遭15次槍擊，數名槍手事後迅速離開現場。

有網民在Twitter發布現場影片和照片。照片顯示，一輛汽車停在當地一處十字路口，車身可看到多個彈孔，大量警察當時已到達現場。

俄羅斯衛星網12月5日在報道中指出，未能清楚確定它是不是男子被殺時的影片。

有關摩薩德高官遇刺的消息相當混亂，仍有待進一步的報道。

以色列方面尚未對此作出回應，有關摩薩德官員涉及槍擊事件的報道，亦未出現在以色列媒體。有伊朗媒體稱，被殺的人是家庭糾紛的受害者。

伊朗最高領袖哈梅內伊（Ali Khamenei）曾強烈譴責殺害法赫里扎德的行為，並呼籲對那些殺害他的幕後黑手予以「明確懲罰」。

將領科學家接連被暗殺　大規模對等報復並非伊朗優先選項
【國際Podcast】中澳誰是誰非　伊朗暗殺背後動機　焦點背後分析
拜登的難題：伊朗核專家為何會在此時遇刺？
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。