紐約曼哈頓有汽車衝向反種族主義示威人群　6人受傷送院

美國紐約警方12月11日表示，當天下午約4時在曼哈頓（Manhattan）市區有一輛汽車衝向正在參與反種族主義示威的人群，造成6人受傷送院，幸警方稱應沒人有生命危險。事件中有一名女子被拘留。
紐約警方稱，汽車當時衝向約50人的人群，之後汽車留在現場。涉事司機為一名女子，她之後遭警方拘留，目前未正式作出逮捕。
有當時參與示威的目擊者表示，當車輛撞向人群，有人及單車遭撞飛到空中。
LIVE in NYC: At least 6 people injured after being struck by car at BLM protest.— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 11, 2020
NYPD is asking people to avoid area of 3rd Avenue & 39 Avenue in Manhattan.
More to come.pic.twitter.com/yS4utKM6Gk
I don't know all the details, but this was the arrest after multiple #protesters were run down by a car in #MurrayHill just a little while ago. The neighborhood is filled w/cops right now @nytimes @NY1 pic.twitter.com/nOL1H2aArO— dina regine (@dinaregine) December 11, 2020