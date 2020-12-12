紐約曼哈頓有汽車衝向反種族主義示威人群　6人受傷送院

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國紐約警方12月11日表示，當天下午約4時在曼哈頓（Manhattan）市區有一輛汽車衝向正在參與反種族主義示威的人群，造成6人受傷送院，幸警方稱應沒人有生命危險。事件中有一名女子被拘留。

紐約警方稱，汽車當時衝向約50人的人群，之後汽車留在現場。涉事司機為一名女子，她之後遭警方拘留，目前未正式作出逮捕。

有當時參與示威的目擊者表示，當車輛撞向人群，有人及單車遭撞飛到空中。

美國紐約128年歷史教堂大火　「自由鐘」是否燒毀仍未確定
紐約教堂遭燒毀「自由鐘」下落受關注　逢總統就職典禮就敲響
神秘白光「閃現」紐約　巨響震撼民房　奇景遠至加拿大都可看見
第一千金難重回曼哈頓？紐約市貼滿海報：不歡迎伊萬卡
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。