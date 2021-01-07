華盛頓國會遭衝擊　民主黨眾議員發起彈劾特朗普

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國國會1月6日確認大選的選舉人票期間，大批總統特朗普（Donald Trump）的支持者衝入國會大廈。聯邦眾議院議員·奧馬爾（Ilhan Omar）說，她正在起草擬彈劾特朗普的議案。

就在國民警衛隊（National Guard）和聯邦調查局（FBI）進駐華盛頓地區後，明尼蘇達州的民主黨代表奧馬爾（Omar）在Twitter推文說：「特朗普（Donald Trump）應由眾議院彈劾，並由美國參議院免職。」

「我們不能允許他繼續任職，這是關乎維護我們合眾國的問題，我們需要履行誓言。」

根據總統的繼任順序，如果將特朗普免職，副總統彭斯將接任總統，由眾議院議長佩洛西輔助。

+5
+5
+5
持續更新｜特朗普呼籲支持者即時回家　國會中槍女性傷重不治
特朗普支持者闖國會　警方證女子中槍不治　有人遭橡膠子彈射穿面
多圖｜特朗普支持者衝入國會　警開槍施催淚彈　最少一人中槍亡
美國會開始唱票即遇反對而休會　麥康奈爾：推翻結果會傷害國家
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。