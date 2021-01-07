華盛頓國會遭衝擊　民主黨眾議員發起彈劾特朗普

撰文：楊倩
美國國會1月6日確認大選的選舉人票期間，大批總統特朗普（Donald Trump）的支持者衝入國會大廈。聯邦眾議院議員·奧馬爾（Ilhan Omar）說，她正在起草擬彈劾特朗普的議案。
就在國民警衛隊（National Guard）和聯邦調查局（FBI）進駐華盛頓地區後，明尼蘇達州的民主黨代表奧馬爾（Omar）在Twitter推文說：「特朗普（Donald Trump）應由眾議院彈劾，並由美國參議院免職。」
「我們不能允許他繼續任職，這是關乎維護我們合眾國的問題，我們需要履行誓言。」
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.
We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.
根據總統的繼任順序，如果將特朗普免職，副總統彭斯將接任總統，由眾議院議長佩洛西輔助。
