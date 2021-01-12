新冠肺炎｜世衛專家14日訪華查病毒起源　譚德塞︰期待與中國合作

撰文：洪怡霖
世界衛生組織（WHO）專家組將在1月14日抵達中國，就新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情的病毒源頭進行調查。世衛總幹事譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）對此表示，期待與中方合作。
圖為世衛總幹事譚德塞2020年6月25日在瑞士日內瓦出席新聞發布會。（Reuters）
譚德塞11日在Twitter上表示：「我們歡迎中國宣布關於國際團隊正追查導致新冠疫情的病毒起源。我們期待與中國同行在這一關鍵任務上緊密合作，以確定病毒來源及它傳播給人類的途徑。」
We welcome #China's announcement regarding the intl. team examining the origins of virus that causes #COVID19. We look forward to working closely with our 🇨🇳 counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source & its route of introduction to the human population.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 11, 2021
中國國家衞生健康委員會（衞健委）11日指，經雙方協商，世衛組織新冠病毒溯源國際專家組14日將來華考察，同中方科學家就新冠病毒溯源進行聯合科研合作，不過沒有說明專家組會否前往武漢市。