緬甸政變｜仰光深夜傳出有軍警射殺平民及焚燒村莊

緬甸的反對政變示威持續，繼第二大城市曼德勒警方在2月20日鎮壓示威，造成最少兩死之後，最大城市仰光市在同日深夜亦傳出有警察開槍射殺抗命公民的消息。
有多名網民在21日凌晨於Twitter及Facebook公開多張照片和短片，指當地在20日深夜11點過後，發生多宗軍警槍擊或毆打民眾事件。
Twitter在2月21日流傳多張照片，指一名稱正在雪碧達區廣場示威區守夜的男性民衆，在20日深夜遭警方從車上射擊。（Twitter@myatnoeaye_）
有網民在Twitter指，當地時間20日晚上11點半左右，一名男子在仰光的雪碧達區（Shwepyithar Township）守夜時，遭警察從車上開槍擊中頭部身亡。
緬甸網民上傳相片指軍警周六深夜在仰光射殺平民。（Twitter@kowinaung）
A Man got shooted by unclear group of people in the car ,Happening right now 11:45 pm (Myanmar time)in Yangon ,a car (suspect a police car )came to the Shwe Pi Tar quarter and shooted a night guard of the Quarter , #WhatsHappeninglnMyanmar #Myanmarcoup #Feb20coup pic.twitter.com/GM5veON4b3— HTIN LIN AUNG (@Htinlinaung86) February 20, 2021
緬甸網民指，雪碧達區公民正聯合起來輪流守夜，以守護家園，免受軍方衝擊、射擊、虐待、或綁架。網上不少片段指，軍警深夜創入民居恐嚇示威者。
In Pyay Myanmar, Military now brutally arrest the civilian servants who did CDM at night. They all are cruel. Where's the safety of us? @UNHumanRights @freya_cole— May Yamone (@MomokoMym) February 20, 2021
JUNTA VIOLENCE #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Feb20Coup pic.twitter.com/iYLqwvn3fc
另外亦有網上片段顯示，仰光附近的帕戈鎮（Pago）在21日凌晨火光紅紅，民衆稱是軍方在此放火。
Myanmar military setting fire at Pago town near Yangon in Myanmar at midnight.Our night are not safe anymore.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#SaveMyanmar#Feb20Coup pic.twitter.com/AgC9dAqIyw— Sharlein (@Sharlein10) February 20, 2021