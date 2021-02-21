緬甸政變｜仰光深夜傳出有軍警射殺平民及焚燒村莊

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

緬甸的反對政變示威持續，繼第二大城市曼德勒警方在2月20日鎮壓示威，造成最少兩死之後，最大城市仰光市在同日深夜亦傳出有警察開槍射殺抗命公民的消息。

有多名網民在21日凌晨於Twitter及Facebook公開多張照片和短片，指當地在20日深夜11點過後，發生多宗軍警槍擊或毆打民眾事件。

Twitter在2月21日流傳多張照片，指一名稱正在雪碧達區廣場示威區守夜的男性民衆，在20日深夜遭警方從車上射擊。（Twitter@myatnoeaye_）

有網民在Twitter指，當地時間20日晚上11點半左右，一名男子在仰光的雪碧達區（Shwepyithar Township）守夜時，遭警察從車上開槍擊中頭部身亡。

緬甸網民上傳相片指軍警周六深夜在仰光射殺平民。（Twitter@kowinaung）

緬甸網民指，雪碧達區公民正聯合起來輪流守夜，以守護家園，免受軍方衝擊、射擊、虐待、或綁架。網上不少片段指，軍警深夜創入民居恐嚇示威者。

另外亦有網上片段顯示，仰光附近的帕戈鎮（Pago）在21日凌晨火光紅紅，民衆稱是軍方在此放火。

緬甸示威致最少2死　新加坡表示震驚　英國歐盟擬制裁涉事軍人
緬甸政變｜示威進入第19天　曼德勒警方開槍驅散群眾至少2死40傷
緬甸民眾第4天示威　首都警方向天開槍驅散群眾　曼德勒27人被捕
緬甸政變｜軍方在仰光及曼德勒實施宵禁　禁5人以上集會
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。