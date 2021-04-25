伊拉克巴格達收治新冠肺炎患者醫院起火　至少27死46傷

路透社引述三間醫院的消息人士表示，伊拉克首都巴格達東南部一間專門收治新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）患者的醫院4月24日晚起火，造成至少27人死亡和46人受傷。

消息人士表示，位於巴格達迪亞拉橋區（Diyala Bridge）的哈提卜（Ibn Khatib）醫院，氧氣筒爆炸引發火災。附近的路透社攝影記者表示， 許多救護車馳往失火醫院，運走傷者。醫療消息人士說，未有於大火受傷的患者都要撤離。

伊拉克通訊社引述伊拉克民防單位主管表示，醫治肺部疾病的深切治療部樓層起火，120名患者當中有90人已經獲救。

