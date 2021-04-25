新冠肺炎丨印度增確診增近35萬創單日新高　美國擬伸出援手

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

印度新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情嚴峻。衞生部4月25日指出，全國過去24小時新增349,691宗確診個案，確診個案連續第4天增加逾3萬宗。美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）24日稱正與印度政府商討，會盡快支援當地民眾及醫護人員。

印度衞生部4月25日數據顯示，全國過去24小時新增349,691宗確診個案及2,767宗死亡個案，兩項數據均創單日新高。全國累計確診個案增至16,960,172宗，累計死亡個案增至192,311宗。

印度新冠肺炎疫情：圖為4月24日印度新德里一間錫克教廟宇向車內的患者提供氧氣，協助他呼吸。（AP）

布林肯24日在社交媒體Twitter表示，美國正與印度政府緊密合作，並會迅速地調動額外的支援予印度民眾及醫護人員。

↓布林肯在Twitter發文

新冠肺炎｜日本4都府縣緊急事態宣言今起生效
新冠肺炎｜西班牙男有病徵仍然上班兼到健身室　涉致22人感染被捕
新冠肺炎｜全球單日增89.3萬宗確診個案創新高　三分一來自印度

白宮發言人24日表示，他們不久後會公布更多資料。

請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。