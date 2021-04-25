新冠肺炎丨印度增確診增近35萬創單日新高　美國擬伸出援手

撰文：何文翰
最後更新日期：
印度新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫情嚴峻。衞生部4月25日指出，全國過去24小時新增349,691宗確診個案，確診個案連續第4天增加逾3萬宗。美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）24日稱正與印度政府商討，會盡快支援當地民眾及醫護人員。
印度衞生部4月25日數據顯示，全國過去24小時新增349,691宗確診個案及2,767宗死亡個案，兩項數據均創單日新高。全國累計確診個案增至16,960,172宗，累計死亡個案增至192,311宗。
印度新冠肺炎疫情：圖為4月24日印度新德里一間錫克教廟宇向車內的患者提供氧氣，協助他呼吸。（AP）
布林肯24日在社交媒體Twitter表示，美國正與印度政府緊密合作，並會迅速地調動額外的支援予印度民眾及醫護人員。
↓布林肯在Twitter發文
Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021
白宮發言人24日表示，他們不久後會公布更多資料。