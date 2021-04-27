拜登莫迪通電話　承諾全力支持印度防疫　莫迪籲放寬疫苗知識產權

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）27日與美國總統拜登電話交談，美方承諾將為2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID－19）疫情嚴重的印度提供緊急援助。莫迪對美國的援助表達了衷心感謝的同時，也向拜登提出希望放寬疫苗的知識產權，使發展中國家能更快更便宜的生產出疫苗。
Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021
莫迪在Twitter上表示與拜登總統詳細討論了兩國不斷變化的疫情狀況，為美國向印度提供的支持感謝拜登總統。討論還強調了疫苗原料和藥品平穩有效供應鏈，相信印美醫療合作夥伴關係可以應對COVID-19的全球挑戰。
↓想知道印度民眾在疫情持續期間的生活，請點擊放大觀看：
Today, I spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi and pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 26, 2021
拜登的官方Twitter也就與莫迪通話表態，承諾美國將在與COVID-19的戰鬥中提供全力支持、緊急援助和資源。
白宮發表聲明說，拜登承諾美國堅定支持受疫情加劇而衝擊的印度人民，美國將提供氧氣用品、疫苗原料和治療藥物等各種緊急援助。
印度方面的聲明則說，莫迪向拜登提出希望能放寬疫苗的知識產權規定，以確保發展中國家能快速廉價地獲得疫苗和治療藥物。