拜登：中國在經濟上「狠湊」我們　促國會通過基建計劃

撰文：南希
美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）5月6日來到傳統上的「紅州」路易斯安那州，宣傳他的刺激經濟方案。他稱國會須通過其所提出的2.3萬億美元基礎建設方案。他說美國需要新的遠見、聚焦在研發，因中國通過在研究方面投資數以千億美元，在經濟上「狠湊」美國。
拜登的方案受到民主黨人歡迎，但共和黨人不是反對，就是覺得它是失控的揮霍，並想提出更溫和的方案。
他說：「我們曾在這國家研發上進行投資，佔本地生產總值（GDP）2.4%。我們所做的，讓我們在轉變中的世界及研發成為領先的國家。但現在我們是投入0.7%。中國人在狠湊我們。他們在經濟上狠湊我們。他們在研發方面投資數以千億計美元。」
“We used to invest in research and development in this country in about 2.4 per cent of all — all that we did, making us the leading country in the world in change and research and development. Well, we now do 0.7. The Chinese are eating our lunch. They’re eating our lunch, economically. They’re investing hundreds of billions of dollars in research and development.”
在美國俚語中，eat somebody’s lunch是徹底擊敗或狠湊某人的意思。
拜登指美國過去幾年疏於投資，結果讓中國迎頭趕上。（AP ）
他說，如中國繼續這樣下去，「他們會在這世界擁有自己的電動車市場」。他說：「我們要去競爭。」
拜登稱2021年會花費約6000億美元，購置航空母艦甲板到其他所有東西，並確保這些貨品來自美國公司、工人和供應鏈。他說要讓美國納稅人的錢，投資在本國勞工身上。
